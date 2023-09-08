A Lewis and Clark District Court judge has found St. Peter’s Health Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson did not defame oncologist Dr. Thomas Weiner, who claimed he was wrongfully terminated from the hospital, with the judge saying he found "the alleged libelous statements to be true."

In a seven-page addendum filed Friday, 1st Judicial District Court Judge Michael Menahan said that in his Aug. 31 ruling in favor of St. Peter’s Health for a summary judgment, he did not include a “thorough analysis and discussion” on Weiner’s defamation claim. He then outlined his ruling.

St. Peter's repeated its statement from Menahan's Aug. 31 decision, saying it was pleased with the judge's ruling.

"We stand by our commitment to provide safe, high quality care for our community," it said. "Going forward, we will continue our efforts to build a gold standard cancer care program and deliver the very best experience for our patients."

Weiner’s attorney did not respond immediately to an email query.

Menahan on Aug. 31 dismissed Weiner’s wrongful termination lawsuit in a 31-page decision that found St. Peter’s Health officials followed proper due process when they suspended his medical privileges in late 2020 after reviews into patient care.

St. Peter’s had argued the Health Care Quality Improvement Act of 1986 (HCQIA) provided legal immunity for professional review bodies in the belief the action included, among other conditions, that it was in the furtherance of quality health care and adequate notice and hearing procedures were afforded to the physician. Weiner argued that the immunity did not apply.

The judge said in his earlier ruling that Weiner failed to “satisfy his burden of producing sufficient relevant evidence that would allow a reasonable jury to conclude by a preponderance of the evidence that the SPH Defendants are not entitled to statutory immunity under HCQIA.”

Menahan said as a result, the defendants may not be found liable for damages with respect to the professional review actions and that Weiner could not recover compensatory or punitive damages.

In the decision filed Friday, Menahan noted Weiner offered two specific examples of defamation by St. Peter’s Health, saying that Johnson, Regional Medical Center President and Chief Medical Officer Shelly Harkins and St. Peter's Health Medical Group President Dr. Todd Wampler breached confidentiality and knowingly made false statements to the Cancer Treatment Center staff (CTC) at a Nov. 17, 2020, meeting.

Menahan said there is nothing under HCQIA or Montana’s peer review confidentiality statutes that protects physicians under review.

Weiner also alleged that Johnson libeled him in a Dec. 7, 2010, letter to the Helena Independent Record and to former patients.

He noted the court found four statements in Johnson’s letter to the Independent Record that could be defamatory if false. They included a patient receiving unnecessary treatment, failure to meet laws in prescribing narcotics, failing to refer patients to other specialists for appropriate treatments and not meeting requirements for clinical documentation. Menahan said true statements are not defamatory as a matter of law.

“Each claim is capable of bearing a defamatory meaning but is only defamatory if false,” Menahan wrote. “In this case the Court finds the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates the truth of Johnson’s statements.”

Weiner joined St. Peter’s in 1996 and had served as chief of staff and chair of the Medical Executive Committee. According to court documents, Weiner was seeing an estimated 300 patients a week, or had nearly 15,000 patient contacts a year.

The hospital’s peer review committee sent him a letter in February 2020, requesting an investigation into his patient care, Menahan’s decision states. This included concerns of “manipulation of do not resuscitate status of patients without their consent, substandard care of patients for non-oncological medical issues, concern of application of end-of-life care for patients and continuing cardiotoxic chemotherapy in patients."

St. Peter’s Health said Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel said in court documents that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

The credentials committee met with him in October 2020 and said they planned to proceed with a suspension.

They noted a review of a treatment of a patient showed he prescribed chemotherapy without documented evidence of malignancy and the patient died.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the hospital’s board of directors voted to revoke his medical staff membership.

Since Weiner's departure, St. Peter's has affiliated with Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, saying this will give patients undergoing cancer and hematology care access to more options for treatment and provide top cancer experts.

And it hired Dr. Elizabeth Bigger, an oncologist, to replace Weiner.

The trial was to be moved to Missoula County or to be heard in Helena by a jury of Missoula County residents. Menahan was to remain the judge hearing the case. A trial date had not been set.

A couple of community groups sprouted supporting Weiner. Most members were former patients or family members of former patients. They would carry signs and protest Weiner’s dismissal weekly in front of the hospital. They also posted yard signs and paid for billboards saying they supported Weiner.

Many of those signs remained on display in the community as of Friday.