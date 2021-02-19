Judge rules for Culbertson in dispute with Knudsen family

The town and legion filed the lawsuit in 2016.

Clint Jacobs, a Legion member, said they were thankful for the judge’s decision.

“And we’re excited to finally have this case resolved, at least at the district court level,” he said, but added the Knudsen family can still file an appeal with the state Supreme Court.

“We don’t know if we’re entirely out of the woods yet,” Jacobs said.

Emily Jones, an attorney representing the Knudsen family, issued a statement.

“Clearly we disagree with the judge’s findings and are evaluating our options in the case,” she said.

The judge’s decision notes the property was given to the post in 1944 to use “as a park for returning servicemen and the public.” He said park access for the next 70 years was along approximately the same route, which was over property owned by the Swindles. And portions were used by the town for a utility pipeline.

He said the park was used by the public, the Boy Scouts and others.

“Although park use levels have fluctuated, they have never ceased,” Cybulski wrote.