Judge rules Broadwater County erred in withholding ex-commissioner's mugshot

A judge has ruled Broadwater County erred when it refused to release a booking photo of a county commissioner who faced theft and misconduct charges, which were later dismissed.

It’s a case with a few interesting twists and turns as the booking photo requested reportedly no longer exists.

“The procedural posture of this case is as unique as it is frustrating, to the Court and the parties alike,” 1st Judicial District Court Judge Christopher D. Abbott wrote in an 18-page decision filed Oct. 4 and made public earlier this month.

The Broadwater Reporter in July 2020 had filed a lawsuit against Broadwater County and Laura Obert, a former county commissioner who is listed as a defendant-intervenor.

Abbott found the Broadwater Reporter and its editor Bobbi Meehan were entitled to a booking photo of then-Commissioner Obert. She had been charged in May 2020 with theft and official misconduct. Prosecutors claimed she collected compensation she was not entitled to and directed funding to a business in which her husband was involved. Both charges were later dismissed and Obert recently sued the county for breach of contract for charging her when they had reached an earlier settlement. She is no longer a county commissioner.

Attorney James Brown represented the Broadwater Reporter, and the county was represented by Elizabeth Lund and Peter Simon. Obert was represented by Kyle W. Nelson and Brian K. Gallik, according to court documents.

Attempts to reach reach the Reporter on Friday were unsuccessful. Calls to two of the three county commissioners were not returned.

According to court documents, the Broadwater Reporter requested Obert’s booking photo in 2020. The sheriff expressed sympathy with the Reporter’s request for the photo, but he declined to produce the photo, stating in a June 10, 2020, email that he was acting on advice from prosecutors in the criminal case.”

Abbott noted the case hit some snags as it wended through the legal system.

“To everyone’s understandable frustration, the case stalled – through the retirement of one judge and the assignments of two others, including the undersigned,” he wrote.

The case became “upended on March 10, 2021,” Abbott said, when Judge Michael Menahan dismissed criminal charges filed by state on behalf of the county against Obert. He said the dismissal of the criminal case “triggered” a duty of the sheriff to “expunge all copies” of Obert’s booking photo.

Abbott said it took another twist when a month later the state Legislature in 2021 passed House Bill 665, which he said amended the Criminal Justice Information Act to declare booking photos to be public criminal justice information.

He noted Obert and the county moved to dismiss the case on “mootless grounds.”

The Reporter, while acknowledging it is no longer possible to get a copy the photograph, wanted the court to declare it was entitled to the picture, Abbott said.

He said the case posed substantive legal questions: Is a booking photo confidential criminal justice information, which the Legislature said no in HB 665? And does a public official’s right of privacy outweigh the public's right to know?

Abbott notes a constitutional butting of heads between the newspaper’s right to know and Obert asserting a right to privacy.

He later states Obert may have a point that the booking photo does not advance public interest and only serves to embarrass and humiliate her – if she was a private citizen.

“Laura Obert, however, is not a private citizen, let alone one living in the margins of society,” Abbott wrote, noting “Criticism, publicity, and even ridicule comes with the territory.”

“A booking photo is no doubt worth ‘a thousand words,’” he stated, adding Obert has reasonable fears that it will be used to criticize and embarrass her.

“Indeed, mockery and lampoon have a rich and lengthy tradition in American history,” Abbott wrote. “For better or worse, bare-knuckled political speech is both a fact of American political life and a core aspect of free speech. And for this reason, the alleged motives of the Reporter or others desiring Obert’s photograph are irrelevant.”

Abbott noted booking photos serve an important function in promoting public confidence in government.

“The public deserves assurances that when public officials are suspected or accused of criminal acts, they will not receive special treatment but will instead be subjected to the same process applied to any citizen accused of a crime,” he wrote. “Publicized booking photos are a powerful demonstration that political office neither renders the officeholder above the law nor a different class of citizen.

“Just like the public would expect anyone charged with a crime of being booked, fingerprinted and photographed, the public is assured that this applies to the weak and powerful alike.”

He said the public has a legitimate interest in knowing about even accusations of crime so voters may make their own decisions on how they feel about an official.

Abbott said the Reporter was entitled to a copy of Obert’s booking photo under the constitutional right to know and Obert’s interest did not have constitutional privilege against disclosure.

He acknowledges the photo no longer exists and notes the sheriff should have turned it over upon request.

“… the Reporter has prevailed in substance,” he wrote.

He ruled each party was responsible for their own costs.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.