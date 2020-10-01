Judge Reynolds wraps up 10 years on the bench after emotional send-off

At the end of this week, First Judicial District Court Judge James P. Reynolds will step down from his position and enter retirement.
In an emotional gathering, friends and colleges from throughout his career gathered Thursday evening to share their feeling about Reynolds as both a judge and a lawyer.
The gathering was organized by Reynolds' longtime colleague, Clerk of District Court Angie Sparks. Sparks said she first met Reynolds nearly 10 years ago when she was assigned to train him as a new judge. Over the next decade in the courthouse, Sparks said, Reynolds and other colleagues became like a second family to her. It's a sentiment that many who have known Reynolds share.
Former Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl, one of Reynolds' oldest colleagues, said justice and integrity were the words that came to mind when thinking of Reynolds. Motl was one of the three lawyers in the private firm Reynolds, Motl and Sherwood. He shared stories from the early days of Reynolds' career, when he practiced as a lawyer for nearly 30 years. He said Reynolds served with integrity and a sense of fairness.
"He cared more about fairness and compassion than money," Motl said. "I think it's fitting that he go out as a judge on the Green Party case, where justice was served."
Reynolds' fellow judges also took the time to sing the praises of their retiring colleague. Judge Kathy Seeley praised Reynolds for laying the foundation of both the drug and family treatment courts in Lewis and Clark County.
Seeley said Reynolds has always been a kind and thoughtful individual and she was proud to unveil the portrait of Reynolds that will now hang in the county courthouse.
Judge Mike McMahon, who has taken over some of Reynolds' duties in the treatment court, shared the story of the first time he ever met Reynold at a public forum. He said Reynolds spoke about issues such as drugs facing the community. Later, when McMahon was elected to his own judicial position, he realized how correct Reynolds was.
"To lift people up to a place where they are proud of their lives," McMahon said. "He is an incredible mentor."
McMahon said that during his first treatment court hearing he questioned how Reynolds had the patience, and he praised the compassion that Reynolds has for those he is judging.
Judge Mike Menahan couldn't be present during the celebration but previously praised Reynolds for his longstanding dedication to the local legal community and his efforts in establishing treatment court in his judicial district.
Several more speakers from throughout Reynolds' career took the time to praise the judge and share their own, often funny, experiences with him. Several of his treatment court staff shared their first memories of Reynolds and how they grew to share a tight family-like bond as time went on.
Reynolds said he had three things he wanted to accomplish when he was elected to the judicial seat. Those things were to establish a treatment court, to stabilize the situation in Broadwater County and to be a "storefront judge" available and open to the public.
He said the hardest goal to accomplish was the Broadwater County situation. Early on, judges had been trading off Broadwater County cases, which kept being put off. Reynolds spent every Friday for six years traveling to Broadwater County to catch up on the cases there.
"It has been an incredible honor to serve as district judge," Reynolds said. "But it never stops. It's time for someone with younger eyes and younger brains to take over."
The now 69-year-old Reynolds said that after all this time, he simply got behind on all the casework the court needs.
Reynolds announced his retirement in early August and his last day is Friday, Oct. 2. Reynolds has served as judge in Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties for the past 10 years. A temporary judge will be appointed to his place to fill the rest of his elected term, set to end in January 2023.
Reynolds' wife Niki said she was incredibly proud of what her husband and everyone else had accomplished in their time together in the courts. As a witness to all of it, she said, her appreciation for the work of the district court as a whole has grown.
Niki said she and her husband aren't sure what exactly retirement will bring, but they are looking forward to it.
"My father used to say, 'If you're not serving others, then you're wasting your time,'" Judge McMahon said. "You, sir, have not wasted a lick of time in this courthouse."
