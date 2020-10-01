Judge Reynolds wraps up 10 years on the bench after emotional send-off

Reynolds said he had three things he wanted to accomplish when he was elected to the judicial seat. Those things were to establish a treatment court, to stabilize the situation in Broadwater County and to be a "storefront judge" available and open to the public.

He said the hardest goal to accomplish was the Broadwater County situation. Early on, judges had been trading off Broadwater County cases, which kept being put off. Reynolds spent every Friday for six years traveling to Broadwater County to catch up on the cases there.

"It has been an incredible honor to serve as district judge," Reynolds said. "But it never stops. It's time for someone with younger eyes and younger brains to take over."

The now 69-year-old Reynolds said that after all this time, he simply got behind on all the casework the court needs.

Reynolds announced his retirement in early August and his last day is Friday, Oct. 2. Reynolds has served as judge in Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties for the past 10 years. A temporary judge will be appointed to his place to fill the rest of his elected term, set to end in January 2023.