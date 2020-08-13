Judge orders Helena Pizza Ranch to close buffet during health restrictions

Pizza Ranch representatives stated in late July and early August communications with the county, state that are reported in court filings, that they believed their precautionary measures to be adequate.

"We believe our response to the Covid-19 crisis puts both our customers and our staff in a far safer situation than what the state guidelines provide, and for that reason we are reluctant to fall back to a process that does not protect the health of both our customers and employees effectively," the company wrote in an email to the state of Montana.

Pizza Ranch references its "Playbook" outlining procedures for sanitation, social distancing and other safety measures in place in asking for an exemption from the state.

"By allowing guest self-serve, it helps us keep social distancing protocols in place due to faster serving and fewer line-slowing factors," the company wrote, awhile also reducing handling of food. Pizza Ranch also provides gloves to customers who request them, it said.

A July 29 email from the governor's office to Pizza Ranch denied the request for an exemption. The email suggests the restaurant have staff plate food for customers as a means of compliance with health orders.