Judge orders Helena Farmers' Market to close after operating without permit

A district court judge has issued an order temporarily halting the weekly Helena Farmers' Market, which was held without a permit Saturday.
The temporary restraining order against the farmers' market and the president of its board of directors prevents the defendants from holding any events in excess of 50 people and requires them to comply with a July 8 health order issued by Lewis and Clark Public Health.
"The manner in which Defendants have operated and continue to organize events contrary to the Lewis and Clark City-County Health Officer Order 10-2020 constitute an immediate and irreparable harm, affecting and risking the health and safety of the citizens of Lewis and Clark County..." Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon wrote in the July 22 order.
Helena Farmers' Market board president Wayne O'Brien said the organization made the decision to cancel the event on Wednesday morning, before learning about the restraining order.
“We’re fighting something we shouldn’t fight,” he said.
The temporary order expires in 10 days, on Aug. 1. The defendants were further ordered to appear before the judge at 9 a.m. July 31 to show cause, if any, why the temporary restraining order should not be converted to an injunction.
O'Brien said he plans to comply with the court's orders.
"I don't want to spend my summer in jail trying to prove a point," he said.
The city of Helena revoked the permit for the Saturday morning farmers’ market on Fuller Avenue at the request of the county health department, which said the board submitted an inadequate plan to address the COVID-19 restrictions included in its latest health order.
The order prohibits events with more than 250 attendees and requires the organizers of events with 50-249 people to submit a plan explaining how they intend to adhere to health guidelines. Any event organizer found in violation of the order may face a misdemeanor charge for each attendee at the event, according to the order.
“Obviously the Market took place Saturday, even though they did not have a permit to close the street,” Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson said in an email to the Independent Record.
The police department submitted a report to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office concerning the possible health order violation and a report to the Helena City Attorney's Office for blocking the street without a permit, Stinson said. The city and county attorneys’ offices will decide whether any charges will be filed.
“As with enforcement of all the orders from public health and the governor, I hope this situation can be resolved through education and discussion between everyone involved,” Stinson said.
O’Brien said the farmers’ market board hopes to submit a new plan to the health department by the end of the week, but “I’m not optimistic that we’ll be able to open again.”
“We’ve got a lot of livelihoods attached to this,” he added.
