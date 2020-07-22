Judge orders Helena Farmers' Market to close after operating without permit

"I don't want to spend my summer in jail trying to prove a point," he said.

The city of Helena revoked the permit for the Saturday morning farmers’ market on Fuller Avenue at the request of the county health department, which said the board submitted an inadequate plan to address the COVID-19 restrictions included in its latest health order.

The order prohibits events with more than 250 attendees and requires the organizers of events with 50-249 people to submit a plan explaining how they intend to adhere to health guidelines. Any event organizer found in violation of the order may face a misdemeanor charge for each attendee at the event, according to the order.

“Obviously the Market took place Saturday, even though they did not have a permit to close the street,” Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson said in an email to the Independent Record.

The police department submitted a report to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office concerning the possible health order violation and a report to the Helena City Attorney's Office for blocking the street without a permit, Stinson said. The city and county attorneys’ offices will decide whether any charges will be filed.