Judge orders Helena Farmers' Market to cease after operating without permit

The restraining order expires after 10 days, on Aug. 1. The defendants were ordered to appear before the judge at 9 a.m. July 31 to show cause, if any, why the temporary restraining order should not be converted to an injunction.

Helena Farmers' Market board President Wayne O'Brien said he plans to comply with the court order.

"I don't want to spend my summer in jail trying to prove a point," he said.

Although he knowingly allowed Saturday's event to occur without a permit, O'Brien said the board made the decision to cancel this weekend's event even before learning about the restraining order Wednesday.

“We’re fighting something we shouldn’t fight,” he said.

After Saturday's farmers' market, the Helena Police Department submitted a report to the Helena City Attorney's Office because the event was blocking the street without a permit and another report to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office because of the alleged health order violation.