The former chief of staff of Montana VA has been ordered by a federal judge to cooperate in an investigation into patient care he provided while at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena.

Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto, U.S. magistrate judge for U.S. District Court of Montana, on April 26 upheld the subpoena issued by the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General to Dr. James Paul Maganito.

The United States of America is the petitioner and Maganito is named as the respondent.

The subpoena was issued as part of an oversight investigation into allegations of abuse, waste and mismanagement at the Montana Veterans Healthcare System and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, according to court documents.

“The United States claims the VA OIG opened the investigation after receiving complaints that Dr. Maganito provided substandard medical and surgical care to two patients, one of whom was his subordinate employee, and that the VA Medical Center failed to appropriately respond,” court documents state in the 27-page order.

The subpoena was issued because Maganito did not participate in an interview mandated by VA regulations when he was still employed by the VA and declined to do a voluntary interview after he left the VA, court documents state.

He has argued the subpoena is unenforceable because it deprives him of his right to due process by not giving sufficient notice of the allegations while exposing him to severe consequences, according to the documents filed with the court, the judge noted.

Maganito has also said the subpoena exceeds the office of inspector general’s investigative authority because it seeks to investigate claims of medical malpractice and not public rights of general application, court documents state.

The office of inspector general disagrees.

"The United States maintains the VA OIG is proceeding squarely within its statutory authority, that Dr. Maganito’s testimony is relevant and material to its investigation because it is an integral part of the inspection into the facility’s operations, and that Dr. Maganito has not satisfied his burden to show the subpoena is overbroad or unduly burdensome,” the judge noted.

Attorneys for Maganito did not immediately respond to an email Monday. Montana VA Healthcare declined comment, citing it was pending litigation.

Maganito resigned as chief of staff from Montana VA Healthcare System effective Aug. 26. He had served as chief of staff since 2019. He cited personal reasons for leaving, a Montana VA spokesman said at the time.

The judge noted the office of inspector general determined it was necessary to do an investigation of the alleged issues that led to at least two complaints of failure of care at VA Medical Center.

“Because Dr. Maganito’s conduct is at the genesis of these allegations, as the United States explains, ‘only Dr. Maganito knows the information pertaining to his own conduct and decision making that led to the provision of substandard care,’” DeSoto wrote.

She later noted the subpoena’s stated purpose “— to fully investigate conduct by its then chief of staff that may have violated VA policies and resulted in substandard care to veterans — falls comfortably within the OIG’s broad statutory …”

And she said the “subpoena seeks information over which Dr. Maganito has direct knowledge.”

Maganito joined the Montana VA Healthcare System in 2012, serving as the staff gynecologist and occupational health medical officer, and he became the women’s health medical director until 2015, according to a biography posted on the VA’s website.

He left the VA in 2015 in pursuit of subspecialty training as a female pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery fellow with plans to return to the VA to help female veterans.

Maganito had also served at one time as chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. While earning his doctorate, he finished his masters in public health and masters in health care administration at Des Moines University College of Health Sciences.

This story was first reported by Bloomberg Law.