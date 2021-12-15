Judge halts Forest Service plan for Stonewall project near Lincoln

A federal court judge has halted the U.S. Forest Service plan for commercial logging and road-building on public land on the Stonewall Vegetation Project in the Blackfoot area near Lincoln, two environmental groups that challenged the project said.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy vacated the Forest Service's 2019 Record of Decision on Monday after the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council filed Dec. 11, 2020, to challenge the project.

Molloy said the crux of the dispute is the Forest Service’s alleged use of site-specific forest plan amendments to avoid compliance with standards regarding elk. Plaintiffs also claimed the Forest Service violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to reinitiate consultation for grizzly bear and violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the National Forest Management Act (NFMA) in its analysis of elk.

Molloy also found the Forest Service acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” by failing to determine whether road densities under the project meet “low level” requirements and remand, or sending it back, is therefore required.

Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said this included exemptions such as hiding cover on summer range and thermal cover on winter range; meeting the standard for open road densities during big game hunting season and standards for thermal cover on winter range.

Chiara Cipriano, spokeswoman for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, said Tuesday they are still reviewing the decision. She added there had been no decision regarding an appeal.

“However, the Stonewall project is an important effort to reduce wildfire risk to the community of Lincoln, Montana, and we will continue to work toward improving forest health conditions and mitigating the risks of catastrophic wildfire,” Cipriano said.

The project, about 4 miles northwest of the town of Lincoln, covers nearly 24,010 acres, of which 23,760 acres are National Forest land within Powell and Lewis and Clark counties. It authorizes management on 1,381 acres, including commercial logging on 706 acres, pre-commercial thinning on 406 acres and prescribed burning on 269 acres, according to the lawsuit.

There will be about 1 mile of temporary road building, and road maintenance or reconstruction on 25 miles of road. New roads will not be open to the public and all logging activity is expected to be completed within five years, with some project activities lasting up to 10 years. The project includes timber work and prescribed fire on about 1,400 acres north and west of Lincoln.

Garrity noted that the court found the Forest Service has issued a “site-specific” exemption from some Forest Plan Standards at least eight times prior to this project.

“While the Forest Service’s analysis shows that those exemptions have not negatively impacted elk populations despite their impact on elk cover, that conclusion misses the mark,” Molloy wrote. “As argued by Plaintiffs at the Dec. 7 hearing, the Forest Plan Standards at issue are directed at maintaining elk habitat and cover, not at increasing elk population.”

Garrity said in a news release they wouldn’t have taken the project to court if the Forest Service had listened to the concerns of Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks about the lack of adequate elk security habitat on the Helena National Forest.

Garrity said FWP told the Forest Service that “although elk populations have generally increased in hunting districts that include Helena National Forest land since adoption of the 1986 Forest Plan, the number of elk that spend summer and fall on the Lincoln Ranger District have not."

Garrity said the two plaintiffs did not win on every issue in the lawsuit, which he said can be brought to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"But we won what we considered the major issues," he said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

