Judge halts Castle Mountains logging project, seeks more analysis

A federal court in Montana ordered that a large-scale logging project on public lands in the Castle Mountains be sent back to the U.S. Forest Service, saying the project did not comply with federal regulations.

U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy ruled in a 37-page decision on April 4 the U.S. Forest Service needed to do more analysis on the plan and needed to meet standards set by the National Forest Management Act (NFMA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Molloy, however, did find in favor of the forest service on "narrow" parts in some of the claims in the suit that was filed March 1, 2021 by the Native Ecosystems Council and Alliance for the Wild Rockies. However, It was the plaintiffs who claimed victory.

“We are extremely pleased the court halted this project and sent it back to the drawing board to force the Forest Service to follow the law,” Mike Garrity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies executive director, stated in a news release. “Public lands must be managed for the public and for our wildlife, not for the private profit of a few logging companies.”

The forest service offered comment as well.

“… the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will continue to work hard for its communities and manage the land with the best science available for current and future generations,” it said in an email. It declined to comment on the judge’s decision, citing it was active litigation.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest supervisor approved the Castle Mountains Restoration Project in late 2019. Forest officials said that forest vegetation in the area had been altered through insects and disease, resulting in tree mortality and more wildfire fuels. They said the project will lessen wildfire hazards to the public and to firefighters, bring the landscape back toward the desired condition described in the Forest Plan, and provide economic benefits and sustainable wood products to local communities.

The plaintiffs, when filing their suit, said the project calls for cutting and burning trees and bulldozing 45.1 miles of logging roads. And they said the forest service had ignored serious legal and environmental concerns.

They noted the court enjoined the project for violating legal protections for elk habitat, and for violating legal protections for the sensitive, old-growth dependent northern goshawk.

Garrity said the court order found that the plaintiffs presented “compelling record evidence that elk habitat effectiveness levels are not currently being met in the Project area and that those levels will only worsen during Project implementation."

The plaintiffs also said the Lewis and Clark Forest Plan lists goshawk as an old-growth forest management indicator species and requires 100% of goshawk nets to be monitored annually.

Sara Johnson, a former Forest Service wildlife biologist and the director of co-plaintiff Native Ecosystems Council, said Forest Service data “showed there was a precipitous decline in active goshawk nests over the past few years, from 38 active nests in 2016, to 15 active nests in 2017, to eight active nests in 2018.”

She said the Forest Service failed to disclose the decline to the public in the Project EIS.

Johnson said Molloy found that the Forest Service did not comply with NEPA or NFMA in regards to the decline in goshawk nesting territories.

She called the violations “extremely troubling, since goshawk are ‘the canary in the coal mine’ for the health of wildlife populations associated with mature and old growth forest habitat on the Lewis and Clark National Forest.”

The Castle Mountains get their name from the 50-foot high igneous rock spires on the western slopes that look like castle turrets. The range has peaks over 8,000 feet with grassy parks surrounded by Douglas fir, lodgepole, and limber pine forests, the plaintiffs said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.