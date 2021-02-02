Judge dismisses patients' lawsuit over Helena doctor's termination

A District Court judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit filed by patients of a fired oncologist against St. Peter’s Health. The judge said he lacked the jurisdiction to resolve the dispute at this time, and the claims must first be filed with the Montana Medical Legal Panel.

The plaintiffs, who are patients of Dr. Thomas Weiner, said they received Montana 1st District Court Judge Michael Menahan’s Feb. 1 decision that the case against St. Peter’s Health and its chief executive officer, Wade Johnson, was dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could file again.

John Doubek, attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the judge is simply telling them to go through the legal panel first, which is not unusual.

“I do not think that was the intent of the statutes, but the wording is both vague and broad,” Doubek said. “I really do not think that the hospital and its medical malpractice insurer wants to have hundreds of cases go to the panel, which only handles about 165 total in one year.”

The Montana Medical Legal Panel was created to prevent court actions against health care providers and their employees for professional liability in situations where the facts do not show a reasonable inference of malpractice. Doubek said he plans to file the case with the panel soon.

