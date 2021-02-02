Judge dismisses patients' lawsuit over Helena doctor's removal

The Montana Medical Legal Panel was created to prevent court actions against health care providers and their employees for professional liability in situations where the facts do not show a reasonable inference of malpractice. Doubek said he plans to file the case with the panel soon.

On Dec. 10, Weiner filed another suit against St. Peter’s Health, demanding a jury trial and saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation. Johnson has said Weiner was removed after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years, and that the investigation was continuing.

Weiner's lawsuit against the hospital is still pending.

The class-action suit dismissed this week was filed Nov. 13 by Tonya Hauck and others after Weiner had been removed from the hospital. Hauck and the other plaintiffs alleged that St. Peter’s Health failed to notify them when it removed Weiner and did not assign other doctors to care for them.

They said his removal caused canceled appointments, stress, anxiety and depression, among other damages. Weiner is not a party in this suit. No punitive damages are sought, but the plaintiffs reserved the right to seek punitive damages should the "requisite elements be proven through the course of discovery."