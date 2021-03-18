Judge dismisses North Star Development's lawsuit against PSC

A district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit North Star Development LLC filed against the Montana Public Service Commission, which had ordered the company to reduce water and sewer rates for 270 Helena Valley homeowners.
The lawsuit filed Oct. 2, 2020 in Lewis and Clark County District Court stemmed from a contested rate case before the PSC. North Star requested an increase in rates, but the PSC ordered rates reduced instead. The lawsuit asked the court to either impose the higher requested rates or reinstate the original rates and have the PSC re-hear the case.
On March 15, District Court Judge Mike Menahan granted the PSC's motion to dismiss the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction. The PSC argued that North Star had failed to ask the commission to reconsider its order and is not entitled to judicial relief because all administrative remedies were not exhausted.
Under PSC administrative rules, any party may apply for reconsideration within 10 days after an order or decision has been made by the commission.
"The only fact relevant to the question of this Court's jurisdiction is whether North Star filed the required motion for reconsideration. It is undisputed it did not," the judge's order says. "Applying the law to that fact, the Court concludes North Star failed to exhaust its administrative remedies. Further applying the law, the Court concludes it lacks subject matter jurisdiction to hear this petition for judicial review."
The members of North Star Development plan to meet next week to decide whether to appeal to the Montana Supreme Court, said their attorney Jonathan Motl with Bitterroot Law.
In February 2020, the PSC held a two-day hearing in response to North Star’s request to raise water and sewer rates from $70 per month to $95 per month. The $95 figure was a cap based on what the company believed homeowners could afford, but also wanted the PSC to recognize a rate of about $270 per month based on actual costs of infrastructure and service. The increase was necessary, owners argued, to provide a reasonable rate of return on investment and to build up a reserve fund.
The case grew complicated as the company originally sent a letter to homeowners saying rates could go as high as $500 per month – a sum it said reflected actual costs but later revised to the $270. The case grew further complicated when representatives of the company stated that one of the managing partners who controlled finances and key documents had essentially disappeared following personal issues.
As North Star moved forward with the rate case, its relationship with homeowners deteriorated, with several testifying against the increase and criticizing quality of service.
With documents unavailable, attorneys attempted to reconstruct the cost of infrastructure using an engineer from the firm that built it. That estimate came in at about $5 million.
But that estimate was disputed by the Montana Consumer Council, a state agency that advocates on behalf of utility customers before the PSC, and Derek Oestreicher, a North Star homeowner and attorney who intervened in the case. They argued for a value estimate of only $1.2 million cited in one of North Star's annual reports. Restrictive covenants also say that the water and sewer infrastructure could be purchased by the homeowners association at the price of $1.2 million, they argued.
In August 2020 the PSC sided with the council and Oestreicher and ordered rates reduced to $56 per month. The PSC said it also found the $1.2 million valuation to be the more accurate of the two and that the company had recouped some of its costs through land sales.
The lawsuit alleged the PSC erred in its order and failed to consider evidence supportive of the rate increase.
