Judge dismisses North Star Development's lawsuit against PSC

The members of North Star Development plan to meet next week to decide whether to appeal to the Montana Supreme Court, said their attorney Jonathan Motl with Bitterroot Law.

In February 2020, the PSC held a two-day hearing in response to North Star’s request to raise water and sewer rates from $70 per month to $95 per month. The $95 figure was a cap based on what the company believed homeowners could afford, but also wanted the PSC to recognize a rate of about $270 per month based on actual costs of infrastructure and service. The increase was necessary, owners argued, to provide a reasonable rate of return on investment and to build up a reserve fund.

The case grew complicated as the company originally sent a letter to homeowners saying rates could go as high as $500 per month – a sum it said reflected actual costs but later revised to the $270. The case grew further complicated when representatives of the company stated that one of the managing partners who controlled finances and key documents had essentially disappeared following personal issues.

As North Star moved forward with the rate case, its relationship with homeowners deteriorated, with several testifying against the increase and criticizing quality of service.