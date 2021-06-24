Judge denies Weiner request for restraining order against St. Peter's

And he said such a hearing could result in Weiner’s favor.

“If the hearing panel makes a recommendation which favors Weiner and does not recommend an adverse action report, then no report will be made,” Menahan said.

And he said if there is an adverse finding, St. Peter’s would have to ask the court to lift the preliminary injunction.

St. Peter’s terminated Weiner, its only oncologist on Nov. 17, saying he had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

Weiner had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years. He sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation. He said he was a dedicated physician who saw 60 or more cancer patients daily.