Judge denies Weiner request for restraining order against St. Peter's

A District Court judge has denied a request by a fired oncologist to force St. Peter’s Health to halt administrative hearings on his dismissal, saying the doctor has not shown he will suffer any harm if the hospital proceeds.
Montana 1st Judicial District Court Judge Michael Menahan said in a June 17 ruling on a motion filed by Dr. Thomas Weiner that the court was disinclined to keep St. Peter’s Health from following its own procedures and that Weiner would not suffer “irreparable harm” if he participates in the hearing he had requested.
Menahan noted that St. Peter’s was prohibited by one of his earlier court orders from filing an adverse report with the National Practitioner Data Bank or the Montana Board of Medical Examiners.
He said Weiner argued that St. Peter’s should not be allowed to continue with its administrative hearing as it would result in an adverse report to the data bank and medical examiners.
“Weiner’s fear is unfounded,” Menahan wrote.
“Weiner has not demonstrated he will suffer any harm if Defendants proceed with the appeal hearing,” he said.
Attorneys for St. Peter’s and for Weiner declined to comment on pending litigation.
Menahan said Weiner did not refute St. Peter’s evidence that Weiner sent letters in January to Wade Johnson, St. Peter’s chief executive officer, requesting a hearing. He noted such hearings were part of the medical staff bylaws of St. Peter’s Health.
And he said such a hearing could result in Weiner’s favor.
“If the hearing panel makes a recommendation which favors Weiner and does not recommend an adverse action report, then no report will be made,” Menahan said.
And he said if there is an adverse finding, St. Peter’s would have to ask the court to lift the preliminary injunction.
St. Peter’s terminated Weiner, its only oncologist on Nov. 17, saying he had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Weiner had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years. He sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation. He said he was a dedicated physician who saw 60 or more cancer patients daily.
St. Peter’s Health filed counterclaims on June 11 and accused Weiner of breach of contract for not complying with all hospital policies, failing to properly document patient care in medical records, not accurately submitting charges and for not following laws relating to the practice of physicians. The hospital also accused Weiner of deceit for misdiagnosing patients while claiming to properly treat them. It also says the hospital has suffered as a result of this deceit.
Weiner has accused the hospital of trying to “demonize” him and trying to “destroy his ability to practice medicine forever.” It also accuses St. Peter’s of violating the Unfair Trade Practices Act, civil conspiracy, and violation of due process. He has noted St. Peter’s Health does not want him competing against them, especially in the field of oncology in which it would lose a significant portion of his “devoted patients.”
Menahan had denied a request from St. Peter’s Health to delay the lawsuit until Weiner had exhausted all in-house remedies. He said the administrative process would not adequately address the claims being made.
