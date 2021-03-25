Judge denies Dr. Ibsen's request to enforce 2018 order

A judge has denied a request from a Helena doctor to force the Montana Board of Medical Examiners to follow a prior court order that reversed the suspension of his medical license and remanded his case back to the board for further proceedings, saying that deadlines were missed.

Montana 1st District Court Judge Christopher D. Abbott earlier dismissed a request by Dr. Mark Ibsen to stay the order. He ruled Tuesday that Ibsen’s time to seek judicial review had passed, and if he believes the court erred in its decision he should take the issue to the Montana Supreme Court.

“Ibsen’s motion consists entirely of an appeal to the Court to change its mind,” Abbott wrote Tuesday. “It does not cite any newly discovered facts or law that could not have been presented to the Court prior to its decisions.”

He said while Ibsen may have claimed the court got “the facts wrong,” he does not state the facts that are in error. Abbott also said the merit of Ibsen’s claims did not excuse procedural deadlines and said the court’s ability to depart from such a deadline is narrow.

Ibsen said Wednesday he was frustrated by Abbott’s decision and said the Supreme Court would not hear the facts of his case, but would only hear if he filed his request for judicial review by deadline.