Judge denies Dr. Ibsen's request to enforce 2018 order

A judge has denied a request from a Helena doctor to force the Montana Board of Medical Examiners to follow a prior court order that reversed the suspension of his medical license and remanded his case back to the board for further proceedings, saying that deadlines were missed.
Montana 1st District Court Judge Christopher D. Abbott earlier dismissed a request by Dr. Mark Ibsen to stay the order. He ruled Tuesday that Ibsen’s time to seek judicial review had passed, and if he believes the court erred in its decision he should take the issue to the Montana Supreme Court.
“Ibsen’s motion consists entirely of an appeal to the Court to change its mind,” Abbott wrote Tuesday. “It does not cite any newly discovered facts or law that could not have been presented to the Court prior to its decisions.”
He said while Ibsen may have claimed the court got “the facts wrong,” he does not state the facts that are in error. Abbott also said the merit of Ibsen’s claims did not excuse procedural deadlines and said the court’s ability to depart from such a deadline is narrow.
Ibsen said Wednesday he was frustrated by Abbott’s decision and said the Supreme Court would not hear the facts of his case, but would only hear if he filed his request for judicial review by deadline.
“I won’t have my day in court even if I go to the Supreme Court,” he said, adding he has spent nearly $300,000 on the case. “I am thwarted in every way, after eight years.”
“It will be tough to decide what the next decision will be, but I am inclined not to give up,” he said.
Ibsen's license was suspended by the board in 2016 following claims he prescribed excessive amounts of narcotics to some patients and did not adequately chart his reasons for allowing some early refills of pain medications.
The suspension was reversed in 2018, when then-Judge James Reynolds said the board made procedural errors when it took that action.
Reynolds found the board had erred when it rejected the findings of its own hearing officer, did not allow cross-examination of a board member’s comments and considered evidence outside of hearings, Reynolds ruled.
The state asked for the mandamus motion to be dismissed and has argued that filing for a repeal of the board’s decision is not a mandamus action. They also noted Ibsen has missed the deadline for requesting a judicial review as set forth in the Montana Administrative Procedures Act.
Ibsen’s practice of prescribing opioids came to the board in 2013 after a former employee filed a complaint against him, alleging that he over-prescribed medications for a number of patients.
In 2015 a Montana Department of Labor and Industry hearing officer’s report failed to substantiate those claims, finding his standard of patient care sufficient but also finding that Ibsen kept inadequate records. But the board rejected much of the report, deciding that because the hearing officer was not a doctor, he was not competent to make many of the findings, Reynolds wrote in his opinion.
Following additional filings and hearings, in 2016 the board ruled on the remaining aspects of the hearing officer’s findings along with its own findings in the administrative record, and moved to suspend Ibsen’s license. Ibsen petitioned the court for judicial review, and the court agreed to issue a temporary injunction and restraining order against the board’s decision, allowing him to continue practicing medicine.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.