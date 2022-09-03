Judge allows suit over Helena street assessments to proceed

A District Court judge partly ruled against the city of Helena, which sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed in January alleging its street maintenance district and assessments violate Montana laws.

District Court Judge Christopher Abbott in an order and opinion filed in August stated portions of the lawsuit will be allowed to proceed while others were dismissed.

The petitioners, three Helena business owners, allege in the suit that the city's street maintenance district boundaries and the way in which it calculates, levies and spends district assessments are illegal. They are also requesting the city refund of assessments for themselves and "all similarly situated property owners."

The plaintiffs are listed as RGB Investments, LLC, which owns a commercial building at 2823 Airport Road; 80 Proof, LLC, which owns the Loose Caboose parcel at 11 E. Lyndale Ave. and the 4-Js parcel at 1827 Prospect Ave.; CAS Holdings, LLC, which owns the buildings that house Sunset Casino and Jalisco Mexican Grill at 908 Euclid Ave. and Fritzies Casino at 1151 Partridge Place; and the Blatter Family Trust as represented by Trustee Maureen Blatter, which owns commercial property at 2500 N. Cook St.

The city has one street maintenance district that encompasses all streets within city limits, and it levies an annual assessment on all properties within the district to pay for maintenance and improvements of those streets.

Though the plaintiffs argue the city's creation of a single, citywide district is meant to evade state law that places a cap on property tax levies and that the assessments amount to a tax, Abbott agreed with the city's attorneys and dismissed this portion of the suit.

According to Abbott's opinion accompanying his order, the state affords municipalities a bevy of options as to how they can establish such special districts, including one all-encompassing district.

He also noted that because the assessments are spent on a "specific benefit" and not "for the general public good," the assessments are not considered a tax.

The portion of the suit that will be litigated contends the city's method of calculating the assessments violates state law and the plaintiffs' right to due process and further alleges the city misspent the funds collected.

The city has denied these claims.

Abbott stated these claims, 73 in total and mostly denied by the city, meet the low statutory requirements to be litigated, that they be claims for which relief can be granted.

Per the judge's order, the parties have until Sep. 16 to agree on deadlines for the court proceedings, such as discovery completion and mediation deadlines.

The Helena City Commission will meet in a closed door session Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss litigation strategies.

The ongoing suit prohibits the city from securing infrastructure project loans, and former City Attorney Thomas Jodoin said it could last "several years."

The city was forced to search for alternative funding options for at least two major infrastructure projects, the Rodney Street overhaul and Knight Street sidewalk projects, as a result of the suit because the more than $1 million loans needed to complete them are backed by street assessments.

RGB Investments counsel argues in the initial petition that the company's street assessments for its Airport Road parcel between 2014 and 2021 increased 164%.

They claimed the city charged RGB Investments more than $26,000 in street assessments in 2021 with a Montana Department of Revenue-assessed taxable value of less than $23,000.

"When measured against the assessed taxable value, the 2021 District Tax assessment is the equivalent of a 1,173.49 mill levy," the petition states.