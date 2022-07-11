Joseph Harrington, 10th president of Carroll College, dies at 91

Monsignor Joseph Harrington, a Butte native who served as the 10th president of Carroll College, died over the weekend, college officials said Monday.

He was 91.

Harrington graduated from Carroll in 1952 with degrees in biology and chemistry. He received his master’s degree and doctoral degree in biology from the Catholic University of America.

Following his ordination in 1956, “Father Joe” came back to Carroll as a substitute teacher, according to an obituary posted on the Carroll College Facebook page.

“He became a longstanding professor of the biology department, dean of studies, dean of men and executive vice president. Upon retirement from the faculty, he was conferred emeritus status as a professor of biology,” officials said.

Harrington was the college’s 10th president from 1969 to 1974.

Among his most significant achievements were the transformation of Carroll’s nursing program into a four-year accredited bachelor of science degree, the establishment and expansion of pre-professional health sciences programs, and the construction of the college’s PE Center, which replaced the original gymnasium (now All Saints Chapel), which was built in 1918, college officials said.

The board of trustees conferred presidential emeritus status to Harrington in 2019. His involvement with Carroll as a student, faculty member, president, trustee, alumnus and retiree spanned over 70 years.

"Monsignor Harrington was a dear friend to the College and I so appreciated his friendship over the past four plus years," Carroll President John Cech said in a note posted online.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. July 18 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, with a luncheon to follow at the Carroll College Campus Center.