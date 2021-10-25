Jorgenson's enters franchise agreement with Ramada for hotel

The inn at 1714 11th Ave. was where many lawmakers would stay during legislative sessions.

“Good gracious for 40 years it was THE place,” said Dave Lewis, a former state lawmaker and budget director. “During the legislative session it was where the legislators went to visit and cut their deals.”

Lewis said when he served as budget director in the ‘80s he would often attend a 7 a.m. breakfast held by the House and Senate leadership to discuss how to proceed with the budget.

Lewis said that in the past few years there were other places that surfaced where lawmakers would stay.

Bowers said she was sure the hotel would continue to be a popular place during the legislative session. She also added development on the site of the former Capital Hill Mall -- which will include a Benefis Health System medical facility and other businesses -- will help.

According to a history posted on the Jorgenson’s website, Fred Jorgenson, a young Danish immigrant, was traveling through Montana on his way to California in 1912 when the train broke down in Helena. By the time it was repaired several days later, Jorgenson decided he would make his home in Helena instead.