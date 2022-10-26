Jordan Gregg, Montana Highway Patrol

Jordan Gregg is “the first of the first responders,” as she puts it.

Gregg became a dispatcher when she was 21 years old. She has worked as a police dispatcher for the Montana Highway Patrol since 2007, when she first moved to Montana from Colorado.

“(Dispatchers) get the very first call for help,” said Gregg. “We’re the first ones to talk to the people who are having the worst day of their lives... We get to help start the help process of getting their situation to a close in the best way we can.”

Gregg always wanted a career in the law enforcement sector. She originally wanted to be a trooper and thought that becoming a dispatcher would be a good way to get her foot in the door.

“I loved (being a dispatcher) so much that I just kept with this,” said Gregg. “This is my lifetime career.”

She has been on day shifts recently, working 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We don’t take 911 calls, we get them transferred to us, but we do crashes and what we call moving violations, where people are calling in a drunk driver or hazards on the interstate,” said Gregg. “The hardest calls are the crashes of course, and those are on a day-to-day basis. Some are really hard and some are minor fender benders.”

Gregg recently did an ad on the radio for dispatcher openings in Helena because there is a need for more people in this role.

Gregg’s hero in life is her dad. She lost her mom to a blood clot at age 48, so her dad fulfilled the role of both mother and father.

“He really stepped up, he’s worked hard his whole life and makes sure that his kids, we have everything that we need,” said Gregg. “He’s just an amazing man to be able to call my dad.”

Gregg met her husband in Helena, and together, they’re raising their daughter. They have two dogs, a chocolate lab and a boxer. They go camping in their trailer any summer weekend they can. In her free time, Gregg enjoys reading, especially historical fiction books.

“Sometimes I think I care too much because I want everybody, all of the officers to go home safe at the end of the day and all the members of the public too as well, and when it doesn’t happen, it is pretty heart wrenching,” said Gregg. “... I put my headset on every day because the family I created relies on me. We’re all each other’s support on our worst days and each other’s fans on good days. We don’t do it for the spotlight. We don’t do it for the thanks. We’re often the unseen heroes of law enforcement.”