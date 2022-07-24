Jonathan Weaver, Great West Engineering

A Flathead Valley native, 36-year-old Great West Engineering Project Manager Jonathan Weaver is no stranger to the Montana wilderness.

Growing up, Weaver said he spent many days skiing, hunting, fishing and backpacking in some of the state's more secluded corners.

He thought he'd seen most of what Montana has to offer, that is until he began his career with Great West.

Weaver said he primarily deals in the natural resources aspects of engineering, such as hydraulic models, dams and stream restorations. It is a job that takes him to some far flung communities.

He said because Great West is still a relatively small company, it maintains a "very hands-on approach" with its projects, involving "a lot of on-site coordination."

Some recent projects had Weaver traveling to the Hi-Line.

"It's probably a place I wouldn't visit otherwise," he said. "You really gain an appreciation for the people, their state parks and historic sites."

Weaver said he will bring his family along for trips too. He has a wife and five children.

Though finding that balance between work and family obligations is not always so simple.

"That's a struggle all husbands and fathers face. I try my best to balance my priorities," he said. "At the end of the day, you still have a long list of things to do."

On top of it all, Weaver and his wife have served as a foster family to children in foster care the past eight years.

His wife, Emily, runs the Foster Closet, a free resource for basic necessities for foster families.

Weaver said he was not expecting to be included in this year's 20 Under 40.