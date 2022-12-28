Joint commission meeting on HD 80 seat moved to Helena

The joint meeting Tuesday of commissioners from Powell and Lewis and Clark counties to select a new representative for state House District 80 will now be held in Helena instead of Deer Lodge, officials said Wednesday.

The meeting will still be held 2 p.m. Tuesday. But it will now be held in Room 326 of the City-County Building in Helena, 316 N. Park Ave.

The joint meeting is open to the public and also available via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83687975676?pwd=OEtRUFJVaWlhSTZTbkllbUNyYjlXQT09 or at lccountymt.gov/bocc/commission-meetings.html.

The panel will select a new legislator for HD 80 from among three GOP nominees: Nathan Nachtsheim, Hailey Oestreicher and Zack Wirth. The candidates were selected by the Powell County Republican Central Committee and the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee.

The county commissioners are to make the final decision Tuesday. The district includes both counties.

Powell County commissioners were earlier slated to host the meeting, but they reportedly had a problem with room availability in the Powell County Courthouse.

Lewis and Clark County commissioners hosted the meeting earlier this month when the joint panel had to select a new Republican for Senate District 40 for the state legislative session, which starts Monday.

The previous House District 80 representative, Becky Beard, was appointed to the SD 40 seat vacated by fellow Republican Terry Gauthier, who resigned due to personal reasons.