Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday in Helena

Public health officials in Lewis and Clark County plan to administer approximately 750 single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Monday in Helena.

The vaccination clinic will be open to any county residents 18 or older and held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Monday. This clinic will be held in addition to the county's ongoing Pfizer vaccine clinics.

Those interested in registering for a vaccination appointment can do so on Lewis and Clark Public Health's COVID-19 Hub, which also features a tutorial video.

According to LCPH, there is a limit of one appointment person per order, and individuals can reserve an appointment time based on availability of time slots. To make an appointment, a full name, email address, phone number, home address and date of birth are required.

Those arriving to their appointment must provide a photo ID for proof of age and Lewis and Clark County address. If the photo ID provided does not have a local address -- such as a US Passport -- a utility bill, phone bill or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address must also be produced. Those who do not bring these items will be turned away.