Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday in Helena

Public health officials in Lewis and Clark County plan to administer approximately 750 single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Monday in Helena.
The vaccination clinic will be open to any county residents 18 or older and held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Monday. This clinic will be held in addition to the county's ongoing Pfizer vaccine clinics.
Those interested in registering for a vaccination appointment can do so on Lewis and Clark Public Health's COVID-19 Hub, which also features a tutorial video.
According to LCPH, there is a limit of one appointment person per order, and individuals can reserve an appointment time based on availability of time slots. To make an appointment, a full name, email address, phone number, home address and date of birth are required.
Those arriving to their appointment must provide a photo ID for proof of age and Lewis and Clark County address. If the photo ID provided does not have a local address -- such as a US Passport -- a utility bill, phone bill or another document with a Lewis and Clark County address must also be produced. Those who do not bring these items will be turned away.
Those who have access barriers to the online scheduling system and require assistance can call the county health department's COVID-19 Hotline at (833) 829-9219.
"In addition to helping with appointments, our staff can provide information on second dose clinics, update appointment information and provide guidance on some frequently asked questions with regard to COVID-19," the news release states.
As of Tuesday, the county has administered slightly more than 40,000 total doses of the various COVID-19 vaccines. About 16,200 county residents have been fully vaccinated to date, or about 29% of the total eligible population. About 24,800 county residents have been at least partially vaccinated, or about 44% of the total eligible population.
Carroll College scientists in conjunction with LCPH and the cities of Helena and East Helena have been conducting municipal waste water sampling to monitor the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
The college's last update on Monday reported about 1,000 genomic copies per liter of wastewater influent in both the Helena and East Helena wastewater treatment facilities.
Helena peaked at 63,000 genomic copies per liter in mid-December. East Helena peaked in mid-October at 109,000 genomic copies per liter.