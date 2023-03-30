John Wick 4

At the Cinemark

(R)

Grade: B+

I’ve often referred to the mythical films of Sergio Leone as blood poetry.

Leone’s “Once Upon a Time” adult fairytales leave theater carpets squishy after the choreographed showdowns conclude.

The John Wick films are worthy exhibits in the gallery of blood poetry cinema.

“John Wick 4,” the “final” chapter, is a stunning visual achievement.

While telling a tale that boils down to six words – “you kill my dog, you die” – the 169-minute film manages to keep us glued. One addicted viewer literally ran down the aisle to the restroom, and ran back. He was so speedy, he probably only missed a dozen executions.

John Wick, wife and dog gone forever, comes out of retirement to seek revenge. His targets are members of the High Table, a secret society.

The member assassins dutifully abide by an honor code.

“Thieves are never rogues amongst themselves,” wrote Cervantes.

Before its destructive remodeling, the Continental Hotel served as a safe space for lethal assassins, who sheathed their weapons upon entering.

The final showdown at the Trocadero corral is staged as an old-fashioned duel of pistols at 20 paces. Wick will be set free if he wins, buried if he loses.

The title fight will be administered by a regal “referee,” ensuring an honorable death.

That’s assuming, of course, both men arrive at dawn, as agreed. A tempting, ever-increasing, bounty on Wick is designed to ensure that he’s late, he’s late, for his very important date.

After dispensing thousands of greedy pursuers, Wick finds himself only 300 steps from fulfilling his mission.

As he ascends towards freedom, Wick is thrown down the full length of the Sacre-Coeur stairs, a bouncy setback.

Ruffled but unfazed, Wick dusts himself off and prepares for his bittersweet battle with a respected friend, a blind master assassin named Caine (Donnie Yen). Donnie, is, in every way, Keanu’s equal.

Both regret that they must kill a friend to see another dawn.

“John Wick 4,” which begins with a sunrise honoring David Lean, transports us to exotic locations, and into sacred spaces. A church, lit only by candles, bows for a Wick walk. A spectacular French sunrise humbly lights the final service.

“John Wick 4” demands a big screen for full immersion. The stunts are choreographed as dances, no surprise since director Chad Stahelski is a veteran stuntman and respected martial artist.

In center ring sulks the moody anti-hero, Keanu Reeves, the 58-year old Canadian messianic actor who sneers more than he smiles.

Somewhere, Leone, now a high plains drifter, sits in his director’s chair nodding at this final stanza in the blood poem that is John Wick.