John Todd has been named the new executive director of Wild Montana, a 65-year-old grassroots conservation organization.

He succeeds Ben Gabriel, who stepped down on April 15 to become the new executive director of the American Alpine Club.

In his 11 years with the organization, Todd has served as its field director, conservation director, deputy director and, since Gabriel departed, its interim executive director, Wild Montana officials said Wednesday.

In 2012, Todd began organizing efforts that would lead to the Gallatin Forest Partnership, a collaborative group that crafted a proposal that shaped the new Custer Gallatin National Forest Plan and got new protections for the Gallatin Range, according to a news release from Wild Montana. Before its passage in 2014, he played a crucial role in building statewide support for the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act.

As Wild Montana’s conservation director and deputy director, Todd oversaw the advancement of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, the successful defense of Montana’s wilderness study areas (against several bills meant to eliminate them), and the advocacy for wild places in several Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management planning processes. He’s also overseen the growth of Wild Montana’s stewardship efforts and the creation of an energy and climate program and an organizing team, according to the news release.

“The organization is bigger, stronger, more diversified, and more effective than it’s ever been, and that’s largely due to John’s vision, inspiring leadership, and strategic brilliance,” Tim Lynch, Wild Montana’s president, said in the news release.

“He’s a deft communicator, a joy to work with, and highly regarded within the organization and throughout the conservation community."

Todd said he was honored and excited to serve as executive director.

"... we will continue to work day-in and day-out to ensure that Montana's public lands are wild, healthy, and accessible for all," he said. "Our best work is ahead of us.”

Todd moved to Montana from Tennessee 20 years ago and worked as a river guide in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. He later earned a master's degree in forestry at the University of Montana before joining Wild Montana. He, his wife, and their two daughters live in Bozeman.

Kayje Booker will be deputy director. Born and raised in Helena, Booker holds a Ph.D. in environmental science, policy and management from the University of California, Berkeley. She was executive director of Forward Montana before joining Wild Montana in 2016.