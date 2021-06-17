John N. Maclean to discuss his new book of family, place and history

In another chapter, Maclean wrote about his uncle Paul and the grip Paul held on the family.

“It took years for my father to explain -- and for me to understand -- why Paul was nowhere to be found in person when he was so strongly present with us in spirit.”

Maclean brings alive the very special love Norman had for his murdered younger brother.

“Many years later my father would come down from the cabin to the lake in the evening when the world had turned to gentleness, and I would sit on the bank watching for a fish to rise. Without acknowledging my presence but knowing I was there he would call out, `Paul! Paul!’ his face nearly incandescent with the light of remembrance and expectation.”

While some want to call “Home Waters” a memoir, Maclean disagrees. “To me it’s a chronicle.”

It’s much more than a story all about him, he said, but instead dates back to 1806, when Lewis traveled through the Blackfoot Valley as part of the Corps of Discovery.

“It’s the chronicle of family. How does a family hold itself together,” particularly in America where family members scatter like tumbleweeds? he said.