John Lewis: Crossing bridges to affirm that Black lives matter

John Lewis: Good Trouble
The Myrna Loy
(PG)
Grade: B+
“Blackbird singing in the dead of night. Take these broken wings and learn to fly.
All your life you were only waiting for this moment to arise.”
Paul McCartney wrote those lyrics in April, 1968, immediately after the assassination of Martin Luther King. McCartney wanted to offer hope to those struggling against oppression.
“Let me encourage you to keep trying, to keep your faith, there is hope,” McCartney said in an interview about the song.
McCartney’s “Blackbird” might have served as a soundtrack for “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”
On the surface, it's an adoring documentary of John Lewis, a congressman from Georgia who has been at the forefront of the fight for civil rights all his life – with bruises, concussions and arrests to show for it.
But the deeper purpose is to offer timely review of the Black fight for equality in America at a time when progress is being lost.
The documentary is packed with original painful black-and-white footage of the Martin Luther King/Malcom X era of civil rights in our country. We see beatings on bridges, beatings at counters in restaurants and we hear interviews with victims.
The sixties were a period when the country’s social conscience arose to fight for civil rights, for women’s rights and against the Vietnam war, which was killing my generation.
The summer of Black Lives Matter is a fitting time to release such a film, to help place the current Black Lives Matter awakening in historical context. The sixties felt like the first time Black Lives Mattered to the country in my lifetime. This year feels like echoes of the sixties, which took JFK, RFK and MLK.
The timing for the documentary is urgent because Lewis is battling pancreatic cancer, discovered a year ago.
Lewis was a Freedom Rider, a group of activists who took bus trips through the South in 1961 to protest segregation in bus terminals. Police confronted them, arrested them, but could not stop the bus.
Lewis was with RFK the night he was assassinated. He knocked on doors to register Blacks to vote in the 1970s.
He was also part of a march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. When the marchers reached the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma -- named after the Grand Dragon of the KKK -- white police attacked them with tear gas and billy clubs. Lewis suffered a fractured skull.
“On that bridge, I lost my fear forever,” he says. Freedom is having nothing left to lose, Janis Joplin would sing.
When he and other activists sat at counters or used white-only restrooms, white residents viciously stopped them.
There are lighter moments as we follow this son of sharecroppers during his early years on a chicken farm in Troy, Alabama. He recalls giving sermons to the chickens. Lewis says they were attentive, even if they couldn’t quite cluck Amen.
The most touching moment, for me, was when one of his most loyal assistants tells of the death of his father. The service was scheduled for the same day as the signing of a civil rights bill that Lewis had fought for. Lewis was expected to be at the signing.
“But Congressman Lewis came to my father’s funeral,” said the son, softly.
What emerges is the portrait of a man, now 80, who is fiercely dedicated to fighting for civil rights, and deeply loyal to the people in his life. He adopted Martin Luther King’s philosophy of non-violence, and talks of it many times, reinforcing that pacifism is not passive-ism.
Lewis put his life on the line time and time again, without endangering the lives of others.
The young congresswomen known as “the squad” – AOC and friends - credit Lewis with being one of their mentors and inspirations.
What’s missing, intentionally I gather, is balance. The darkest moment is the recounting of the Lewis race for congress against a close friend, Julian Bond. Lewis is said to have catered to the white voters and “hinted Bond had a drug problem.” Lewis won a close election, with some dirty tactics.
Some dirt on the pants is always welcome when we meet a farmer.
“Good Trouble” was shown on Juneteenth in Tulsa, the day before the Trump rally.
We know where Dawn Porter’s documentary is leading us: to a new bridge being crossed in 2020 – and the return of violence that Lewis remembers vividly.
“I feel lucky and blessed that I’m serving in the Congress,” says Lewis. “But there are forces today that are trying to take us back to another time and another dark period.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.