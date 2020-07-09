John Lewis: Crossing bridges to affirm that Black lives matter

When he and other activists sat at counters or used white-only restrooms, white residents viciously stopped them.

There are lighter moments as we follow this son of sharecroppers during his early years on a chicken farm in Troy, Alabama. He recalls giving sermons to the chickens. Lewis says they were attentive, even if they couldn’t quite cluck Amen.

The most touching moment, for me, was when one of his most loyal assistants tells of the death of his father. The service was scheduled for the same day as the signing of a civil rights bill that Lewis had fought for. Lewis was expected to be at the signing.

“But Congressman Lewis came to my father’s funeral,” said the son, softly.

What emerges is the portrait of a man, now 80, who is fiercely dedicated to fighting for civil rights, and deeply loyal to the people in his life. He adopted Martin Luther King’s philosophy of non-violence, and talks of it many times, reinforcing that pacifism is not passive-ism.

Lewis put his life on the line time and time again, without endangering the lives of others.

The young congresswomen known as “the squad” – AOC and friends - credit Lewis with being one of their mentors and inspirations.