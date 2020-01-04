Politics and religion, they say, don’t mix. Don’t tell Jesus. Or Moses. Or Jim Wallis of Sojourners. His new book, “Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus,” says we need to reclaim our Christian faith from the right that has hijacked it and rescue it from the left that belittles or ignores it.
Wallis is the founder of Sojourners, a network of progressive Christians, and writes and speaks about how faith and action go hand in hand. Previous books include “God’s Politics: Why the Right Gets It Wrong and the Left Doesn’t Get It” and “Living God’s Politics: A Guide to Putting Your Faith into Action.”
Christianity in many parts of America is hemorrhaging, Fewer Americans than ever consider themselves Christian and fewer yet take part in church services. This trend is especially evident among young people. Young adults are far less religious than their parents and grandparents before them. Part of the problem is that parents have not passed along the faith. Just as important, however, is the fact that many young adults state that they have a negative view of Christianity. Words like racist, bigoted, irrelevant, and rigid come up when asked about Christianity.
Wallis thinks we are failing because we have lost sight of Jesus, his life and teachings. He begins his book with a famous story about Mahatma Gandhi, where a reporter asked him what he thought about Western civilization. Gandhi replied, “I think it would be a good idea.” Wallis rephrases the question for our time:
“Reporter: ‘What do you think of Christians following Jesus?’
“Millennial: ‘I think it would be a good idea.’”
For Christians, Jesus is supposed to shape our social, cultural, and political understandings. While our founding fathers wanted to separate church and state, they also wanted to create a nation made up of moral and religious people because they believed virtuous citizens would build a good society. Amos succinctly describes that kind of society in 5:24: “Let justice will roll like great waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” It is the task of religious people to proclaim it. It is government’s job to create a just and fair irrigation system.
Unfortunately things are not working that way these days. Wallis and many of us think the soul of our nation and the integrity of faith are at stake. We have lost sight of what Jesus said and did and we are the poorer for it. Compounding the problem, many Christians in our highly polarized political environment define themselves by a few wedge issues, paying little heed to everything else Jesus stands for.
Wallis, as you might guess, sees the Trump presidency and its support by many evangelical Christians as a symptom of what is amiss in American. But it’s more than Trump. In an interview with the Christian Post, Wallis said, “He's showing and revealing what's been happening for a long time. I think the disconnecting from Jesus goes way before Trump and also won't be solved by an election.”
Wallis believes that following Jesus is a profoundly political act. But he isn’t interested in making us better Republicans or Democrats. “Don’t go right, don’t go left,” he writes. “Go deeper.” He wants people who call themselves Christian to reconnect to Jesus because Jesus can transform us into change agents who can be catalysts for a bit more heaven on earth.
“If we are truly the followers of Jesus,” he writes, “then our identity as Jesus followers is first before any other identity -- racial, ethnic, cultural, national, class, or gender. It means belonging to his ‘body,’ a beloved multiracial and international community…”
Wallis looks at this transformative process analyzing eight teachings by Jesus:
- Who is our neighbor? It might be the least likely person in our mind.
- The image of God question. The basis of all human rights, equality, and dignity is grounded in each of of us being made in the image of God. How did white nationalism gain such strength?
- The truth problem. In a time of alternative facts, where do we turn to find what is true?
- The power problem. How did sex, power, and money get the upper hand?
- The fear factor. “Do not be afraid” in some form or another occurs 365 times in the Bible (one for every day of the week). Why is fear driving so much of our public policy?
- The Caesar question. Who Lord? Caesar and all his successors in history or Jesus?
- Being a peace-maker. Peace starts when we open our mouth. Are we respectful or rude? Is our language peaceable or violent?
- The discipleship question. Can we learn to apply our faith to real situations? Take for example Matthew 25 where Jesus tells his disciples that inasmuch as you have done these things to the least of my brothers and sisters you have done it to me. Wallis suggests we take a Matthew 25 pledge: “I pledge to protect and defend vulnerable people in the name of Jesus.”
Wallis wants us to be salt and light in this troubled world. He offers specific spiritual practices to help us reconnect with Jesus and live a life that makes a difference for God in this world. “Christ in Crisis” is available as an ebook, in print, or as an audio book.
