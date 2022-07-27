Jester steps down after 27 years as fire chief in Lewis and Clark County

Wally Jester remembers coming home one early morning in 1969 and finding his family’s home on fire.

“I knew firsthand what is was like to have nothing left but what you are wearing,” he said.

He said he joined the Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department in 1995. And shortly after that he was made chief, a position he has held for 27 1/2 years.

And the 71-year-old Jester said it is now time to retire.

“There comes a time when the body says ‘Hey!’” he said, adding “You know that list the wife has? You have to get busy.”

He said he has met with the fire council and turned over almost everything.

But not quite everything.

He said he will continue to take care of the new Witlatch Fire Station in Unionville, performing truck duty and monitoring the use of the building. He said this station was a dream of his for a long time.

He said the areas throughout the 3,498-square-mile county that are not in a fee service district were under his jurisdiction, and he often responded to fires as far away as Augusta and Rogers Pass.

Lewis and Clark Fire Service Area and West Valley Fire District consolidated in 2021.

Jester said he grew up in Unionville, and at that time everybody took care of everybody. He said people would gather several times each summer.

He said he thinks that new fire station, which he said is about seven years old, is helping those days to return.

“It’s wonderful,” Jester said. “That is what I wanted to see -- to see people become a community again.”

Jester said it takes a special kind of person to be a volunteer firefighter. He said he talks to newer members about how, with their training, they will go on emergency runs, get people out of the wreckage and to the hospitals, and save their lives.

But he said the ripple effect goes much further than that, adding it also impacts the victim’s family and circle of friends.

“You don’t get that high from bowling or anything else,” he said.

When asked if any particular fire comes to mind in his long career, he names three: The 2017 Alice Creek fire by Lincoln that burned more than 29,000 acres, the 2019 North Hills fire that prompted the evacuation of 500 homes and burned nearly 5,000 acres, and the 2012 Scratchgravel Hills fire that forced 200 homes to evacuate and burned more than 1,800 acres.

“All three were amazing and they showed how much the mutual aid system works,” Jester said.

And in terms of the dedication of firefighters?

“Tell me of people you know who will drop whatever they are doing” to help someone else, he said.

Jester said finding volunteers has been difficult as people seem busier these days.

“The rewards are there, the sacrifices are there as well,” he said.

But Jester has praise and admiration for those who make that sacrifice, saying he liked going on mutual aid fires and working with other departments.

“You don’t have to look over your shoulder to look for them, you know they are there…” he said.