Jesse Mahugh is the new CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Helena

Jesse Mahugh is the new CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters for the Helena, Great Falls and Boulder area.

Mahugh is a Kalispell native and graduate of the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration. He first became involved in Big Brothers, Big Sisters in a mentor role just before beginning graduate school. Mahugh said he was at a United Way luncheon when someone spoke about their experience in the program, and how having a mentor impacted them by making them set higher goals.

After hearing that story, Mahugh decided that he wanted to be part of the organization.

"It's all about the difference you can make with just one or two hours a week," Mahugh said. "You can help change the life of a young person and set them up for a better future."

Mahugh would quickly move up in the organization. He later became the executive director of the Flathead County Big Brothers, Big Sisters chapter, a position he would hold for five years. During that time, the Flathead chapter doubled its budget and staff, further expanding the program.

"I learned even more the difference we can make working as a team there," Mahugh said.