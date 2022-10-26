Jennie Webster, St. Peter's Health

Jennie Webster embodies what it truly means to be a community paramedic.

Webster left working with the ambulance crew to pilot the community paramedicine program at St. Peter’s Health two and a half years ago. She was one of the three people who started with the program.

“Two and a half years ago, the state had asked St. Pete’s if we would pilot a community paramedicine program,” said Webster. “They got grants for implementing community paramedic programs across the state to help with the sting of Covid to help keep people in their homes when they shouldn’t come out, immunocompromised people, people who had Covid and elderly people who would be compromised by getting the virus.”

The main difference between a paramedic and a community paramedic is community paramedics have expanded duties to do preventive work in communities instead of mainly responsive work like a paramedic.

“It’s a collaborative effort, and that is really fun too, just the idea sharing, sitting down with the patient and saying, ‘Here’s my goal, it’s to keep you here safely and we’re going to work with what works with you,’” said Webster.

Webster thought she would take the job and that the program would only exist for a few months simply because there’s no billing mechanism. The program is basically run as a donation to the community from St. Peter’s.

“When I left the ambulance to pilot the program, I thought, you know it will be six months. It will be a great experience, and then I’ll be back on the truck. No big deal because I absolutely loved my job, being a paramedic and 911, it was just the greatest,” said Webster. “… Two and a half years into (the program) and this is it. This is what I do now.”

Growing up, Webster wanted to be a paramedic but was discouraged in doing so, so she went to college to be a marine biologist. But her dream of being a paramedic never left her. She got her EMT license at 25 and then moved up the rank to paramedic and now community paramedic.

Webster’s favorite part of her job is “being able to make a meaningful connection with someone in a short amount of time.”

In the future, she wants to create a volunteer social program for elderly patients in Helena.

“Really, some of them don’t need us to manage their health, but they do better because they have someone who comes in and cares and sits and talks with them,” said Webster. “That’s what I want to do in the future.”

She’s from Northern Wisconsin but moved to Helena about 20 years ago. She and her husband, who’s also a paramedic and Webster’s hero, have two boys.

“I’ve made my family here, part of my family includes not only my children and husband, but the people I work with,” said Webster. “... I feel connected here.”

When Webster isn’t saving lives, she and her husband have a small hobby farm. They raise many pets, including nine fainting goats, ducks, chickens and pigs. They also garden a lot.

“I feel like I have helped our community in simple, simple ways, not even in grandiose brought-back-from-the-dead ways,” said Webster. “… I feel like I’ve impacted people more (as a community paramedic) than I have for the last 25 years on the ambulance.”