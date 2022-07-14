 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jellison fire expected to be fully contained Thursday

U.S. Forest Service emblem

U.S. Forest Service

Firefighters reported Thursday that a fire that has been burning since Tuesday evening is now 10% contained, and they hoped to have a full line around the fire by the end of the day.

The Jellison fire was first reported as a 15-acre blaze in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on the east end of the Little Belt Mountains, in steep, hard to access terrain about 1.5 miles north of Jellison Place Campground.

The fire is now at 5 acres.

“Fire personnel are having success slowing the forward spread using full suppression tactics and going direct on the fire to remove heavy timber around it,” forest service officials posted at inciweb.nwcg.gov. “Fire received .2 inches of moisture during yesterday afternoon's storm!”

They said the 35-member crew is attempting to build a line around fire with the goal of having it 100% lined by the end of the day.

They added that smoke is visible from Judith Gap and Harlowton. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, forest officials said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

