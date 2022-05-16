Jefferson High students offer welcoming sign to MHP

Many folks just bring flowers, champagne or a casserole when they want to welcome a new neighbor.

Some Jefferson High School students said hello to some new neighbors, the Montana Highway Patrol, with a metal sign.

Students from Dave Heimann’s welding and drafting class made a 42-inch by 38-inch sign that was unveiled Monday in front of the MHP’s new headquarters in Boulder. The sign, which was donated from the school, says "Montana Highway Patrol" and it includes a U.S. flag in the shape of the state of Montana sitting atop some mountains and next to some tall trees. At the bottom of the sign is "3-7-77," reflecting the first organized law enforcement in Montana and part of the MHP trooper’s patch since 1956.

Heimann, a vocational trades teacher, said the idea came from above: Tim Norbeck, the school’s superintendent.

“Mr. Norbeck said we should make a sign for our neighbors and we took it from there,” he said.

A quick unveiling ceremony was held Monday at the MHP administration building, along with Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Col. Steve Lavin. The school is just down the road from Jefferson High School.

The MHP recently moved its headquarters from Helena to Boulder and is now using the former Montana Developmental Center campus.

The MHP moved onto the 48-acre campus in August and at the time brought about 25 permanent staff, both uniformed and civilian, to be housed in the facility.

Knudsen said the community response to the MHP coming to town has been “outstanding.”

Lavin said Boulder residents have made the MHP feel welcome and added the town has several good restaurants.

Heimann’s class is made up of juniors and seniors. He estimated there was $200 in materials to make the sign. And the students said lots of hours were invested.

“It was a pretty cool thing to be a part of,” Luke Jackson, 17, a junior, said.

Norbeck said he was part of a committee set up in Boulder to find a new use for the campus when the developmental center closed.

“I was glad to see it get repurposed,” he said.

Lavin handed out commemorative coins to the students. He earlier told the teens that welding is a great profession, “but if you ever want to be a trooper you have an open door here.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

