Jefferson County rape suspect gets deferred sentence in plea deal

Shanholtzer is also prohibited from contacting the victim and the victim's immediate family and can only have contact with individuals under the age of 18 with prior approval from his probation officer.

On Nov. 2, 2017, a detective and officer learned that the victim had been assaulted multiple times between May 15, 2016, and Nov. 2, 2017, including a sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 31, 2017.

According to court documents, Shanholtzer was 17 and Tucker John Reisbeck, the second of the two accused of the crimes, was 20 when they brought alcoholic beverages to drink with the victim and others. Shanholtzer allegedly laughed after he tried to touch the victim, and she told him "no." He allegedly choked and hit her after he tried touching her again and she told him "no."

Court documents state Shanholtzer then raped the victim forcibly while she was telling him "no," causing her to scream because of the pain. Shanholtzer and Reisbeck allegedly laughed at her, and Reisbeck then began having sexual intercourse with her. Reisbeck allegedly filmed the victim without her consent, the court documents state.