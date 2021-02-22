Jefferson County issues mask mandate

Jefferson County reported two new cases that were listed Monday on the state’s COVID-19 website, bringing the number of active cases to 12. It has had 995 cases overall. Of those, 975 have recovered and eight people have died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state also noted that as of Monday morning, Jefferson County has given 2,193 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 671 people were fully immunized. Binkowski said that 2,193 number included drug stores and others that were distributing vaccinations and not just the county. She put the county-distribution number at about 600 doses.

The state reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, making for a total of 98,810 overall. Of those, 95,299 people have recovered and 1,341 have died. The state posted that 216,383 doses have been administered and 68,191 Montanans have been fully immunized. It was the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in six months and the first time the state has reported fewer than 100 cases in a daily update since mid-September.

The Jefferson County directive orders that masks be worn in indoor spaces open to the public, such as businesses, government offices and schools. It also requires masks for certain outdoor activities where social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.