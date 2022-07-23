Janet Tatz column: Judaism, LGBTQI rights and abortion

If you follow the news as closely as I do, you will be keenly aware that the wall that separates Church and State is slowly and methodically being chipped away.

Whether we are talking about abortion rights, LGBTQI rights, concern for the refugee or even issues that effect the Earth and our environment ( climate change), far too often we see that a vocal, fear-driven minority is striving to make the laws of the land fit their personal religious beliefs.

Today I would like to share just a sampling of Jewish texts and thoughts on issues that are front and center in today's news.

Since we are still in the midst of celebrating PRIDE week here in Helena, I would like to offer a “Blessing from an Ally” found at RitualWell, an online Jewish resource filled with thoughtful, empowering prayers and teachings:

Blessed are you, Adonai our G-d, who made us in your image (b’tselem Elohim). Who knows no race nor gender nor sexual identity or orientation. Blessed is the word PRIDE which is the consciousness of one's own dignity. To see oneself as completely whole in living as they were created to be.

Blessed is joy and pleasure in the physical, spiritual and emotional connections we feel in relationship to one another. Blessed is knowing and being and celebrating. Blessed is allyship; Truly seeing someone just as they are and how they've told you they want to be seen. Blessed is the ability to transform, to allow for movement and possibility; To create and recreate who and what feels most authentic today and tomorrow and into the future, knowing that possibilities are endless.

Blessed are you, Adonai, who made me in your image, which knows no form. Blessed is limitlessness.

As Jews, we bear responsibility for pursuing justice and equality for all citizens of the world ( Talmud:Shevuot 39a) It is both a mitzvah ( good deed) and an obligation to give tzedakah ( charity) as well as our personal time to help make the world a better place ( tikkun olam). We make the world a better place when we work for justice from a place of humility and love. Jewish ritual and prayer infuse that work with a sense of holiness.

Did you know that ancient Jewish texts reflect a non-binary approach to gender? The Talmud, a large and authoritative compendium of Jewish legal traditions, in fact, contains no less than eight gender designations: Zachar~ male; Nekevah~female; Androgynos~having both male and female characteristics; Tumtum~lacking sexual characteristics; Aylonit hamah~identified female at birth but later naturally developing male characteristics; Aylonit adam~ identified female at birth but later developing male characteristics through human intervention; Saris hamah~ identified male at birth but later naturally developing female characteristics and Saris adam~ identified male at birth and later developing female characteristics through human intervention.

Not only did the rabbis of old recognize at least six genders that were neither female nor male, they had the understanding that the first human being was both. Multiple versions of this midrash ( explanation or story about the Torah) are found throughout rabbinic literature, including in the Talmud. Things are seldom as they seem and are much more fluid, complex and nuanced than at first glance. That is why Judaism welcomes debate and discussion over dogma and a strict adherence to the written word. Indeed, there are multiple ways to read or interpret the Torah/Bible/Five Books of Moses. A simple reading, pshat, is but the most basic one.

As for abortion, as people of the Jewish faith, we believe in compassion, justice and dignity for all. Those who support restricting and/or eliminating access to abortion often cite religious beliefs as their motivation. They seek to force their religious point of view on others. Laws and regulations limiting access to abortion are at odds with our nation’s founding principle of religious liberty and trample individual moral agency.

Word count limits me from saying much more, but I will add that Judaism traditionally teaches that the fetus only attains the status of personhood at the onset of labor and childbirth ( Mishnah Ohalot 7:6). The Talmud ( Yevamot 69a) asserts that the fetus is “mere fluid” before forty days of gestation. Following this period, the fetus is considered a physical part of the pregnant individual’s body (Gittin 23b), not yet having life of its own or independent rights. Jewish law not only permits abortion but requires it when the life of the pregnant individual is at risk.

Judaism values life and affirms that protecting existing life is paramount at all stages of pregnancy.

No one religion should be enshrined in law or dictate public policy on any issue, including abortion, LGBTQI rights, caring for our precious and stressed environment and how to treat the stranger in our midst. We must strive to keep greed and fear out of politics, our bedrooms and our personal lives. Happy PRIDE to one and all!