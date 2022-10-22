Janet Tatz column: Experiencing joy in uncertain times

Jewish people around the world have just ended the annual fall cycle of holidays and festivals which concluded with Simchat Torah: a joyous celebration marking the completion of the reading of the Torah (Five Books of Moses) and the immediate recommencing of the entire cycle all over again.

For the past two months, Jews have focused their attention on their relationships with others, with G-d and within themselves. Starting with the Jewish month of Elul (beginning toward the end of August this year) and concluding near the end of Tishrei (starting next week) many Jewish people devote some time each day to contemplate their existence. Have we been true to ourselves, have we been a good neighbor, friend and family member, have we lived up to the goals and challenges we set for ourselves at this time last year and, most importantly -- can we commit to doing a better job in the year ahead (5783 on the Jewish calendar)?

We strive to return to our essence, an awareness of our unique place in the world and our true selves.

Sukkot, the Feast of Booths, was the third holiday in this powerful season of contemplation and forgiveness ( of both ourselves and others), and that is what I would like to share with you today. Sukkot, also known as “Z’man Simchateinu” ( the Season of our Joy) is celebrated by creating and sitting in a sukkah, a temporary shelter, that uses corn stalks or other branches to make up the roof of this fragile yet welcoming “home.”

One side is always left open, symbolically welcoming the stranger or invited guests to share in the experience of acknowledging that we are all just transient travelers in this uncertain and mysterious world. We experience joy in the sheltering embrace of the sukkah as well as in the eating of the bounty of our fall harvest. Indeed, Sukkot is a harvest festival.

As Rabbi Jonathan Sacks so astutely said, “ Somehow, Sukkot decodes for us the secret of joy. Joy does not come from great buildings of brick and stone, nor does it come from what we shut out, but from what we let in. Joy comes from a roof open to heaven, a door open to guests and a heart open to thanksgiving.”

Ben Zoma, a Talmudic sage of the second century wisely decreed, “Who is rich? Not one who has everything he/she wants, but one who celebrates everything he/she has.” Sukkot is one of the world’s great lessons in happiness because it shows us that one can sit in a shack with only leaves for a roof, exposed to the elements and yet still rejoice.

Another contemporary rabbi, Rabbi Simon Jacobson, so beautifully states, “ True joy is a celebration of the gift of life. But, such joy comes hand in hand with both accountability and responsibility.” While sitting or eating in these temporary, flimsy structures, our compassion increases for those who live at the mercy of the elements throughout the year. In this way, our intention to help the homeless and needy in our community increases.

During Rosh HaShanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (The Day of Atonement), we shed some tears over lost opportunities and mistakes made in the year coming to an end.

We understand that there is a time to cry and a time to rejoice. As King Solomon famously wrote in the Book of Ecclesiastes (Kohelet) which is read during Sukkot: “To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven: A time to be born and a time to die; a time to reap and a time to sow; a time to laugh and a time to weep; a time of peace. I swear it’s not too late.”

The ability we strive for is how to ride the rhythms of life. Sukkot teaches us exactly that -- because it is all about cycles. The secret to a balanced life is aligning ourselves with the inner cycles/rhythms of existence. To know when to cry and when to dance, because there is a time for everything. (From the Meaningful Life Center, day 49 of the 60 day journey through the High Holiday season).

And finally, a ritual that is integral to Sukkot and that takes place within the sukkah is the binding of the “four kinds” (palm, willow, myrtle and citron). There are several interpretations to the symbolism of the four kinds, but the one that speaks to me is the unity of these diverse species. As with different personalities and ways of being, we acknowledge that within our diversity lies our strength, and that each of us has a unique contribution to make towards the greater good. G-d knows, this message of hope, joy and unity is needed now more than ever.