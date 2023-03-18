What season are you in?

In your life, is it hockey or basketball or soccer season?

Maybe you are in tax season or a season of plenty or season of want.

I remember other seasons… being newly married, the season of crazy work schedules and the season of raising teenagers. And there were seasons of grief, confusion and seasons of great joy. Then there is the season of retirement.

I am in that season. It started in mid-summer in 2021 when I retired from a church in St Maries, Idaho. Then my husband and I moved here to Helena to live near our family.

As a Christian, I am also in the season of Lent. This is a 40-day period (plus Sundays) that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends with celebrating on Easter Sunday.

Lent is a season of repentance, renewal and reflection on our relationship with God and with each other. It is a time to consider if our lives actually line up with what we say we believe.

Traditionally, Lent is a period of fasting. Those who fast refrain from food they really enjoy, like meat or chocolate. Some give up coffee or pop or their favorite drink. When Lent is over, people return to enjoying what they had given up for their fast.

But in the book of Isaiah chapter 58, God’s word speaks of a very different kind of fast.

This is the fast God chooses for His people: “... the kind of fast I want is that you stop oppressing those who work for you and treat them fairly and give them what they earn. I want you to share your food with the hungry and bring right into your own homes those who are helpless, poor, and destitute. Clothe those who are cold, and don’t hide from relatives who need your help.

All you need to do is to stop oppressing the weak and stop making false accusations and spreading vicious rumors! Feed the hungry! Help those in trouble.” (Isaiah 58:6, 7, 9b-10; The Living Bible)

This fast is God’s rally cry to improve the lives of those who are oppressed, exploited and on the margins of society. We can answer this cry by actively working to bring about God’s justice, mercy and love in our community and world. It is spiritual, compassionate and most of all, practical.

Jesus lived and taught the practical fast found in Isaiah 58. For example, In Matthew 25, Jesus tells a short story about a king.

The story goes like this: One day, the King gathered all the people of the nation in front of him. Then he invited those who were caring and compassionate to come to him. They were the ones who had given the King food, clothing, water, looked after him when he was sick, invited him into their homes and visited him in prison. No one realized they were helping the King so they asked him. The people said, when did we see you? When did we do these things? The King said “Whenever you did it for any of my people, no matter how unimportant they seemed, you did it for me.” (Matt. 25:40 CEV)

Injustice, debt, oppression, hunger, homelessness, unfair practices were problems over 2000 years ago. Helena faces many of the same issues today.

Unsheltered population has sky-rocketed as housing costs are beyond the reach of many folks. Basic essentials like food and gas are expensive. Childcare, which working parents need to survive, is more costly than ever. Mental illness and drug addiction impact the quality of everyone’s life. All these problems affect the community while Helena is experiencing an exploding population.

In my very short time here, I've discovered how Helena has responded to the needs of the community. It is impressive!

But the challenges remain.

No matter what season you are in, how can you answer God’s rally cry?

If you want to take on the fast that pleases God, there are many opportunities to do so.

As you spring clean, do you find clothes you no longer wear? Donate to non-profit stores like Good Samaritan, Salvation Army, Goodwill, The Montana National Guard /Fort Harrison Thrift Store.

Helena Food share reports "One in 7 adults and one in 5 children in Helena are food insecure. (helenfoodshare.org). One practical way is to volunteer or donate to Helena Food Share, the Neighborhood Pantry Project or a church pantry. Volunteer to clean a community garden or to care for the plants.

Watch for chains of injustice. When you discover one, consider how you can help break it apart. Address the issue by speaking up, writing to your legislator and actively working against racial, ethnic or LGBTQ+ oppression.

Support the agencies and ministries which help the unsheltered and homeless. The United Way of Lewis and Clark County is a source of information on various programs which work to help people gain stability.

Services, ministries, agencies are here to help with housing, food, clothing, becoming sober and improving mental health. Many need volunteers, financial supporters and donations. These are more practical ways to live out God’s call.

The fast of Isaiah 58 is for more than the season of Lent, it is a way of life. By living out this practical fast Isaiah 58:7 says “...Then your light will shine out from the darkness and the darkness around you will be as bright as noon.” This is the fast that pleases God. No matter which season of life you are in, may we all choose the fast of Isaiah 58 to make a positive impact in Helena.