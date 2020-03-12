Jane Austen’s Emma: Available again, but still very picky

I’m a fan of unhappy endings, actually. Like Gildna Radner, “I love to be unhappy.”

I met a lot of people in “Emma,” but with the exception of Emma’s best friend Harriett, frankly my dear, I didn’t give a damn.

Why?

First, there was just too much prettiness! Too many handsome people, lacy dresses, fancy suits, elegant dining rooms and exquisite carriages. Could we have a moment or two that looks more like my house? OK, not that extreme, but at least a sense that the upper class might occasionally spill something on their lovely outfits?

Second, I felt like the cast was pressing too hard to make sure every scene was amusing, satirical or funny. Too many card-carrying members of over-acting anonymous. No quiet scenes, no down time. It’s as if the director told the cast to pour their souls into every scene.

How about we save catharsis for the scenes that matter and let the cast relax now and again?

I particularly tired of the sit-down-stand-up dance. A member of the gentry would start to sit, and a polite guest would follow. They he’d change his mind, and the guest would pop back up. I think there were three such jack-in-the-box scenes.