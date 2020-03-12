Jane Austen’s Emma: Available again, but still very picky

Emma
At Cinemark
(PG-13)
Grade: B
Having fallen in love with “Little Women” last year, I may have been expecting too much from a new adaptation of a classic, Jane Austen’s “Emma.”
Once again, we have exquisite sets and costumes and a respectful adaptation of a much-loved book.
But this time, I was not pulled inside the story of Emma, Harriet and the Austen world.
In “Little Women” I cried for Beth, even though I had pretty good intel that she might not make it. I loved Jo’s growth as a writer, and was hoping she’d find a partner to love. There were lots of people to care about in that Alcott adaptation.
In “Emma” I was willing to bring my four fingers of my right hand gently down on my left palm in modest appreciation – brief polite applause.
But my heart was unmoved.
Emma found her man? Didn’t look like a lifetime match to me. Emma’s friend Harriet is more believably happy at the end.
In short, “Emma” ended without my really having felt invested.
What I hope for in a classic story is that someone I’ve grown to care about during the past two hours will reach a crossroads in their life that illuminates the human condition – helps me figure my own life out. Now it’s fine if that insight is negative – tragedies are often more powerful than love stories. In fact, the death of a key character often gives the script authenticity.
I’m a fan of unhappy endings, actually. Like Gildna Radner, “I love to be unhappy.”
I met a lot of people in “Emma,” but with the exception of Emma’s best friend Harriett, frankly my dear, I didn’t give a damn.
Why?
First, there was just too much prettiness! Too many handsome people, lacy dresses, fancy suits, elegant dining rooms and exquisite carriages. Could we have a moment or two that looks more like my house? OK, not that extreme, but at least a sense that the upper class might occasionally spill something on their lovely outfits?
Second, I felt like the cast was pressing too hard to make sure every scene was amusing, satirical or funny. Too many card-carrying members of over-acting anonymous. No quiet scenes, no down time. It’s as if the director told the cast to pour their souls into every scene.
How about we save catharsis for the scenes that matter and let the cast relax now and again?
I particularly tired of the sit-down-stand-up dance. A member of the gentry would start to sit, and a polite guest would follow. They he’d change his mind, and the guest would pop back up. I think there were three such jack-in-the-box scenes.
As for the lead performance by Anna Taylor-Joy I felt she was fairly well camouflaged under her lace and fairly well trapped inside her character. Emma never seemed to escape her corset.
OK, now to admit: I’m in the minority. The film is being well reviewed and welcomed warmly by lots of Austen fans. So, I’m clearly an outlier on this adaptation. I’d be happy to hear from my movie friends about your own reaction.
Now, to be fair, let me say that I could show you at least 30 minutes of footage that was glorious. I loved some scenes and I deeply cared for Harriet, Emma’s less beautiful friend who is lonely. It’s tough to have a supermodel as a best friend – every conversation with gentlemen tilts Emma-ward.
It’s not that I disliked “Emma,” it’s just that it didn’t hold court in the clouds where Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson served tea last Christmas.