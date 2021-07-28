Jake Owen kicks off Last Chance Stampede and Fair

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicked off at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena Wednesday evening with a performance by country music star Jake Owen and special guest Lainey Wilson.

The PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the main arena with rodeo clown Dennis Halstead. This year’s special act for the rodeo is Troy Lerwill, a multiple-time PRCA Comedy Act of the Year award winner, who is bringing his “Wild Child” motorcycle stunt to town.

Tickets for Thursday’s rodeo are general admission and cost $20 for adults and $5 for children. Rodeo tickets on Friday and Saturday are reserved and cost $23 for everyone. Tickets can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com and at the ticket office during business hours.

The North Star Amusements carnival opens at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. All-day passes are available for $30 at the kiosk.

Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.lccfairgrounds.com/last-chance-stampede or call 457-8516.

