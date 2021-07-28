 Skip to main content
Jake Owen kicks off Last Chance Stampede and Fair
Jake Owen kicks off Last Chance Stampede and Fair

Jake Owen kicks off Last Chance Stampede and Fair

Country music star Jake Owen kicked off the Last Chance Stampede and Fair with a performance at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Wednesday in Helena.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicked off at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena Wednesday evening with a performance by country music star Jake Owen and special guest Lainey Wilson.

The PRCA Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the main arena with rodeo clown Dennis Halstead. This year’s special act for the rodeo is Troy Lerwill, a multiple-time PRCA Comedy Act of the Year award winner, who is bringing his “Wild Child” motorcycle stunt to town.

Tickets for Thursday’s rodeo are general admission and cost $20 for adults and $5 for children. Rodeo tickets on Friday and Saturday are reserved and cost $23 for everyone. Tickets can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com and at the ticket office during business hours.

The North Star Amusements carnival opens at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. All-day passes are available for $30 at the kiosk.

Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.lccfairgrounds.com/last-chance-stampede or call 457-8516.

