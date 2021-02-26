'It's like the start of a new school year': Helena students return four days a week

Helena's youngest students spent four days in the classroom this week, which is the most in-person instruction they have received in a single week since the spring of 2020.
"Kids are super excited to see their friends and be back in school -- learning together, being together again," said Lona Carter, Jefferson Elementary School principal. "It's like the first day of school all over again."
This is a sentiment that is being shared across Helena Public Schools.
Four Georgians Elementary School Principal Nick Radley also said it feels like the first day of school again, and Jim Darcy Elementary School Principal Brian Cummings likened the change to "the start of a new school year." With that feeling comes a sense of excitement among the students and many of the staff.
According to Radley, the excitement is mixed with a little anxiety among the students of Four Georgians. As a result, the school decided to slow things a bit academically and to work on team-building exercises this week.
"We did a lot of a logistical changes, but we knew the biggest issue would be making two groups of kids into one," Radley said. "We know it will pay dividends in the long run."
The school district closed all school buildings to in-person classes as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Montana in the spring of 2020 and reopened in the fall under Phase I, a hybrid model that saw students in the classroom two days a week and learning at home three days a week. This kept about half of the student body out of the buildings at any given time.
The board of education recently voted to enter Phase II, bringing all in-person students into the classroom at the same time on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week beginning with children in kindergarten through second grade.
Radley said it's important to pay close mind to the youngest students. While the last year may seem like a short period of time to adults, he said, students in kindergarten and first grade have spent most of their academic lives in the pandemic, and many developmental milestones occurred during this time. Cummings agreed, and he emphasized the importance of monitoring the academic and social/emotional needs of these students.
"They're so happy to be back in class," Cummings said. "But for some students it can be stressful to go from a classroom with 10 kids to a classroom with 20 kids. We have to be mindful of them socially and emotionally."
Educators are also adapting during this transition. Cummings said Jim Darcy teachers are doing remarkable work with their kids, but this phase-up can be stressful because they want to do the best they can to keep students safe and to fill gaps in both social and academic development.
"There have been some growing pains, but they're happy to have the kids back," he said.
Radley shared similar sentiments, noting that any significant changes can be tough on teachers who want structure and routine. It's the mental aspect of that change that can be the most challenging, according to Radley.
Carter said she has seen similar attitudes at her school, but noted Phase I was even more difficult. Now teachers can focus more on students because most of the children are in the classroom, she said.
"When we first moved to Phase II there was some anxiety based on the need for social distancing," Carter said. "Now that they're here, I'm seeing a lot more happiness about (the students) being back."
As students and educators return to school more often, they are finding that the physical space in the schools has changed a bit. According to Cummings, every school and every classroom looks a little different now. Cummings said every classroom in Jim Darcy looks like a chess board right now, with students spread to far corners of the classrooms for distancing purposes.
"It still doesn't feel totally natural," Cummings said. "And we have desks that I may have sat in when I was a student at Capital High School."
One of the most visible changes in both Jefferson and Four Georgians is the use of plexiglass dividers separating the students. Carter said the students and teachers are adapting to them pretty well. Teachers are using them as extra writing space for doing math problems or leaving notes for students, Carter and Radley said.
"I think us as adults are having a harder time adapting to those than the kids. The kids just roll with the punches," Radley said. "This is different, but we are going to make the most of it."
According to Radley, the visible changes to the space aren't phasing students at all. Carter said many students at Jefferson just see changes such as the new plexiglass barriers as a novelty.
"Kids are resilient and they want to be in school," Carter said. "It's a modified feel, but it's a good feel."
Carter said she can't say enough good things about the district's support services team. She said they've worked so hard to meet the needs of a variety of different classrooms at Jefferson. She said the school had one classroom that needed significant changes just one day into Phase II, and the team was in there working to reorganize the next day.
Radley described a similar experience at Four Georgians, noting that that his staff has been "rebooting classrooms from where they were at the start of the week." For the past 10 years or more, he said, public education has gone in the direction of free-form learning in groups and away from lines of desks and separation. According to Radley, this type of learning just does not lend itself well to the pandemic.
Cummings, who oversees a school built for free form group learning, shared this sentiment.
"I miss the collaboration, but we are making the best of it," Cummings said.
According to each of the three principals, the change to Phase II prompted more students to choose in-person instruction over the school district's online-only Digital Learning Initiative.
Of the 260 students at Jefferson, about 26 are enrolled in DLI. At Jim Darcy, 59 of the school's 463 students are enrolled in DLI. Of the 443 students at Four Georgians, 22 are enrolled in the online program. Radley said 18 Four Georgians students moved from DLI to in-person instruction when the school entered Phase II, and none of the students who were previously taking in-person classes opted for the online program instead.
"I'm proud of the district," Cummings said. "We really had to grow the comfort to a level of trust with our community that we can have them all back and be safe about it."
Radley said the procedures at the schools will probably continue to evolve, albeit in small ways. Radley believes the district has done an excellent job with its DLI program, but said it just doesn't work for everyone.
"We just had to make it as safe as possible for our kids," Radley said.
As the weeks go on, more and more students will begin returning to in-person classes four days per week. On Monday, March 1, the elementary schools will get their second wave of kids as third through fifth graders return to class. Middle school students will begin returning on Monday, March 8. Finally, high school students return on Monday, March 15.
Cummings said he is incredibly proud of everyone in the school district who has made changes to their schedules, teaching style, philosophy and more to accommodate and grow in the direction needed for in-person classes. He was part of the committee tasked with looking at ways to phase up and said a tremendous amount of work has gone into this entire process.