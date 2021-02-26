'It's like the start of a new school year': Helena students return four days a week

Carter said she has seen similar attitudes at her school, but noted Phase I was even more difficult. Now teachers can focus more on students because most of the children are in the classroom, she said.

"When we first moved to Phase II there was some anxiety based on the need for social distancing," Carter said. "Now that they're here, I'm seeing a lot more happiness about (the students) being back."

As students and educators return to school more often, they are finding that the physical space in the schools has changed a bit. According to Cummings, every school and every classroom looks a little different now. Cummings said every classroom in Jim Darcy looks like a chess board right now, with students spread to far corners of the classrooms for distancing purposes.

"It still doesn't feel totally natural," Cummings said. "And we have desks that I may have sat in when I was a student at Capital High School."

One of the most visible changes in both Jefferson and Four Georgians is the use of plexiglass dividers separating the students. Carter said the students and teachers are adapting to them pretty well. Teachers are using them as extra writing space for doing math problems or leaving notes for students, Carter and Radley said.