'It's like people are starving for this': Helena Symphony musicians deliver raw performances online

A little more than a week ago, after canceling or rescheduling at least four upcoming concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Helena Symphony Orchestra's Music Director and Conductor Allan R. Scott decided to find a way for his musicians to continue delivering what he believes to be an essential service.
"I do believe the arts are the thing that will bring us back together," Scott said, alluding to the global health pandemic that has fractured the lives of so many.
To that end, individual musicians from the orchestra selected pieces of music and performed them from their living rooms via the organization's Facebook page as a way of bringing a small glimmer of joy to Helenans and the rest of the world. Visit www.facebook.com/HelenaSymphony to see the live performances and videos, some of which have been viewed more than 1,000 times.
Scott said it was not a unique idea. From an Italian man singing opera on his porch for neighbors to a New Yorker playing "God Bless America" on the bagpipes on his balcony, musicians around the world are recognizing the great need for the arts in these times.
So on March 30, the orchestra's Concertmaster Stephen Cepeda played an excerpt from the first movement of Johann Sebastian Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, a calming, somber piece of music that perfectly encapsulates the emotions many are currently feeling.
Wearing a collared shirt, Cepeda stood in front of a bookshelf, a far cry from the professionally lit, prim-and-proper setting to which musicians like him are accustomed.
Although the video and audio quality are lacking, the six-minute video is beautiful and poignant.
"In my life and my life as a musician, I always go back to Bach," he said in his brief introduction.
Scott said it was exactly the kind of raw performance he was hoping for.
"We just tried it, and within a day it blew up," Scott said. "It's like people are starving for this."
On April 3, principal tuba player Phil Johnstone played a delightful piece titled "Solo Pomposo" by a composer named Al Hayes on his F tuba during a livestream that was broadcast sideways. Johnstone expertly plodded his way through "something light for you to enjoy" at a 90-degree angle.
Principal Hornist Erin Vang's contribution to the series Wednesday featured an introduction from her chocolate lab, Kjersti.
"Hopefully she will not be singing along the whole time," Vang said.
Vang performed a Norwegian folk song titled "Astri, mi Astri" on her horn.
"My instrument in the orchestra is usually heroic," she said, referring to the typical horn part as the cowboy in the white hat. "That doesn't feel right right now."
Vang said the folk song she chose to play is "kind of haunting and contemplative, reflexive. It's kind of how I'm feeling right now."
The miniature performances feel pure and human, unlike the traditional settings in which such content is consumed.
"This is really naked; the dog is barking, and I'm wearing sweatpants," Vang said. "There's something very leveling about it."
Scott said that live, personal aspect strikes the right note.
"This Facebook Live thing is not about virtuosity, though we're getting virtuosic moments, but it's about being together," Scott said. "I have never been more proud as the music director of the Helena Symphony."
Comments from viewers poured in: "This made my day." "My five year old loved it!" "I may have had to grab a tissue, it was beautiful!"
Scott said people can still donate to the approximately 230-person organization that has seen its operations come to a screeching halt amid the global pandemic, but more importantly, he hopes people will continue to be flexible and understanding as the group is forced to reschedule and postpone performances.
The group's beloved annual Symphony Under the Stars concert has been rescheduled to early August.
Vang said she is very much looking forward to the time when she and her "80 closest friends" can return to playing, and sharing their gift with their community again.
"I cannot wait to be back together playing for people again," she said, adding that she is hopeful the Symphony Under the Stars concert will happen. "Can you imagine what a high that will be for Helena?"
