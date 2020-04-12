'It's like people are starving for this': Helena Symphony musicians deliver raw performances online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A little more than a week ago, after canceling or rescheduling at least four upcoming concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Helena Symphony Orchestra's Music Director and Conductor Allan R. Scott decided to find a way for his musicians to continue delivering what he believes to be an essential service.

"I do believe the arts are the thing that will bring us back together," Scott said, alluding to the global health pandemic that has fractured the lives of so many.

To that end, individual musicians from the orchestra selected pieces of music and performed them from their living rooms via the organization's Facebook page as a way of bringing a small glimmer of joy to Helenans and the rest of the world. Visit www.facebook.com/HelenaSymphony to see the live performances and videos, some of which have been viewed more than 1,000 times.

Scott said it was not a unique idea. From an Italian man singing opera on his porch for neighbors to a New Yorker playing "God Bless America" on the bagpipes on his balcony, musicians around the world are recognizing the great need for the arts in these times.