'It's gut-wrenching': Latest COVID surge taking a toll on St. Peter's staff

Dr. Shelly Harkins calls it "COVID-2.0."
Harkins, president and chief medical officer of St. Peter’s Health, was joined by three nurses Friday as she spoke about the latest surge of the coronavirus now sweeping Helena and the rest of the country.
A day earlier, Katie Gallagher, the hospital’s spokeswoman, told a group of Helena residents and business people that the “situation at the hospital is challenging right now.”
She said the director of the hospital's intensive care unit went home Tuesday night with a department that had three patients with COVID-19 and two open beds.
When she returned at 6 a.m. the next morning, no beds were available.
“There were five patients critically ill with COVID-19, ranging from their 30s to their 70s,” Gallagher said, urging people at the Hometown Helena meeting to please get vaccinated, adding the vast majority of new COVID patients are unvaccinated.
“It’s not age, it’s not a specific underlying condition, it’s vaccination,” she said. As of Friday evening, five out of eight ICU beds were COVID patients, with three ventilated.
Harkins discussed the recent situation in a telephone interview Friday with “frontline nurses,” Kelli Dailey, Sarah Riggs and Brooke O’Neil.
“We are what we consider in the red, as far as health care resources in Helena,” Harkins said. “We are experiencing COVID-2.0, another surge of the pandemic, another wave. Call it what you will. But we are experiencing it again. It is here in full force, make no make mistake about it.”
“We are seeing patients in the hospital after months of not having any COVID patients in the hospital – 10, 12, I think 14 now. We are rising steadily.”
“We are in dire straits, really,” Harkins said.
Montana reported 706 new cases of the respiratory illness on Friday. The latest triple-digit spike. The state has had 125,626 total cases. Of those, 119,205 have recovered and 1,783 people have died.
There are 228 active hospitalizations and 6,294 hospitalizations overall. The state reports that 50% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. These numbers come as a highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has surfaced.
Harkins said St. Peter’s is seeing patients who are just as sick as they ever were, if not sicker. And the hospital is seeing younger patients.
“Still the majority of patients who are hospitalized -- at not just St. Pete’s, but across the state -- are unvaccinated,” Harkins said.
Occasionally they get a vaccinated patient, but she said they are not the sickest patients.
“The vaccine is still, for all intents and purposes, everything we’d hope it would be," Harkins said. “It’s keeping people from getting really sick, from using health care resources and from dying.”
“Our people are tired, they are right back to having these really tough conversations with patients and families,” Harkins said.
She said burnout is real and it is impacting staffing.
“We are a 99-bed hospital but we can’t always have 99 patients because we just don’t have the staff,” Harkins said.
She wants the community to understand the reality, adding she does not see many people wearing masks or practicing social distancing anymore.
And she noted school was starting.
“And that is a really, really dangerous situation,” Harkins said, adding that when the hospital is full and at maximum capacity, "where we have been many times over the past month or so, when people who have no COVID, have nothing to do with COVID, when there is an accident, when someone has a heart attack or has a stroke, it becomes more challenging to care for them too. This affects everybody.”
She said the hospital does not want people to be so scared that they do not come to St. Peter's when they need to.
"The last thing we want is to have people believe that even if they are having crushing chest pains or stroke-like symptoms, that because we are full and at capacity that they cannot come or dangerous to come," Harkins said. “It is a safe place to get care."
She said 95% of doctors are vaccinated, adding there has not been staff exposure that has caused a positive COVID case.
Dailey said it is really tough to come to work every day knowing she will be hit with very sick patients who were not sick weeks ago and were unvaccinated.
“And now they are fighting for their lives every day. They are alone in their rooms. They are scared, they’re nervous, their families are terrified,” she said. “It’s a terrifying situation for everybody involved and they just keep getting sicker and we see it every day we come in.”
She said it is disheartening. She said "you spend weeks and days with these patients and you hope they turn a corner and you think they are going to make it."
“And then the next day it all comes crashing down,” Dailey said. “And they are headed to a higher level of terror because they can no longer be on a normal floor.”
“It’s getting really emotionally hard on everybody just to continue to see these people we spent so much time with not get better from something going on for so long.”
The nurses work 12-hour shifts, with several picking up more shifts because of staff shortages.
Dailey said the cases ebbed in the spring and earlier this summer from the first wave of COVID-19, and work had returned to pre-pandemic times.
But all that changed a few weeks ago as the delta variant surged.
Riggs said St. Peter’s “powered through” the first round of COVID-19, but feels somewhat daunted by this newest surge.
“I know it’s going to keep coming and after this round, what if there is another round, and it is really hard to feel like that,” she said, adding there are some days where she is running all day long and feels like she cannot give patients the care she can normally give them “because everyone I am taking care of is so sick.”
“You’re stretched so thin you cannot take care of the patients how you would have a couple years ago,” Riggs said. “You just see the fear in people’s eyes and that piece of that humanity is emotionally extremely hard for us to watch that, to watch people be so afraid and fighting so hard and we are doing everything we can. It’s a gamble, you know, and it’s scary.”
She said she wishes there was something she could do to make people understand.
“Nobody sees it,” Riggs said. “We are in this little bubble.”
“It’s hard to go to work and deal with that emotional side and to watch your people die -- every day,” she said, as her voice cracked.
Dailey said there is no escape for nurses, even after their shift. She said when nurses go home it is on social media, on TV news, in the newspaper, it’s on the billboards.
“You can’t drive down the street and decompress from the 12-hour shift you had,” she said. “Everywhere you turn around you are getting COVID information in some shape or form shoved right back in your face. But you see the reality of it all day and then you come home and you have perceived reality of that is happening and it is exhausting.”
O’Neil said when she walks out of the work at the end of the day, she doesn’t feel good like she used to.
“You didn’t make progress that day with these patients,” she said, adding there are some patients she spends more time with than her own family.
“And then to have them die at the end of a couple weeks, they are staring at you and begging for help. It’s gut-wrenching,” O’Neil said.
She said it was tough in that this is something the public does not see, and they could be getting vaccines to prevent a lot of this.
Some of those interviewed believe this surge will get worse.
But Riggs said the hospital staff has incredible teamwork.
“If it gets worse, everybody is going to be doing everything they can to help,” she said.
Harkins said St. Peter’s will continue to do the best it can and “we will pull out all stops."
“But we are looking at the potential of not being able to handle it, and having to turn patients away, of having to say ‘You probably should be in the hospital and normally we’d put you in the hospital, but you’re going to have to get through this at home,'” she said. “And we’ll send you home with oxygen and we’ll send you home with some instructions. It sounds terrible, but that’s the reality and we have approached that a couple of days already.’’
