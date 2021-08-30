'It's gut-wrenching': Latest COVID surge taking a toll on St. Peter's staff

"The last thing we want is to have people believe that even if they are having crushing chest pains or stroke-like symptoms, that because we are full and at capacity that they cannot come or dangerous to come," Harkins said. “It is a safe place to get care."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said 95% of doctors are vaccinated, adding there has not been staff exposure that has caused a positive COVID case.

Dailey said it is really tough to come to work every day knowing she will be hit with very sick patients who were not sick weeks ago and were unvaccinated.

“And now they are fighting for their lives every day. They are alone in their rooms. They are scared, they’re nervous, their families are terrified,” she said. “It’s a terrifying situation for everybody involved and they just keep getting sicker and we see it every day we come in.”

She said it is disheartening. She said "you spend weeks and days with these patients and you hope they turn a corner and you think they are going to make it."

“And then the next day it all comes crashing down,” Dailey said. “And they are headed to a higher level of terror because they can no longer be on a normal floor.”