'It's getting worse every year': Police urban deer survey shows ballooning population in Helena

A recent urban deer survey by Helena Police animal control officers determined the city's deer population has about doubled in the past year.

The city's pair of animal control officers traveled fixed routes across Helena from Oct. 12-14 and 17-19, counting any deer they could spot from the route and noting the age, sex, location and distance from the route.

On the night of Oct. 17 alone, they counted 144 deer, and Animal Control Officer Roi Tanniehill said in an interview Thursday that number only includes the deer they could see from the animal control truck.

"We counted way more deer this year than last year," Tanniehill said.

The "deer spotting logs" reveal neighborhoods along Knight Street on the west side and Winne Avenue to be hot spots for herds, prompting frustration among residents.

One of the survey's big winners is the 1500 block of Leslie Avenue, just north of Euclid Avenue, where officers spotted 10 deer congregating in one yard.

Tanniehill said he has never seen deer travel that far north into the city before.

"That's only the ones we could see," he said. "We know there were more behind the camper or the backside of the house."

Kevin Rowan lives nearby on Leslie Avenue in the house his grandparents built. Rowan said he grew up on that street and could not remember a time when so many deer roamed up and down it.

"When I was younger, I'd see a couple of deer walking around," he said. "This year, it's easy to count a dozen."

He said three or four bucks run together on his block.

"One of those bucks with a decent rack got into some Halloween decorations," he said. "We call him 'Spooky.'"

Other neighbors interviewed for this story mentioned Spooky as well, though not by name. Pictures of the animal taken by residents show a fake spider web and a large plush spider strung across its antlers.

Tanniehill said this time of year male deer mark their territory by rubbing antlers on the base of trees and cautioned people against decorating trees and bushes in their yards.

Rowan said the neighborhood herd devoured $400 worth of flowers his neighbor planted this year.

"It's crazy to see them walk through here eight, nine, 10 of 'em at a time," he said.

HPD sends the survey results to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, which reviews the data, sends management recommendations and sets the number of urban deer to be culled. The meat is donated to Helena Food Share.

Last year, following a two-year hiatus due to budget cuts, HPD resumed its deer culling program, and FWP approved the removal of 200 deer.

The city has had the same 200-deer quota in past years of the program and has never met it.

Tanniehill said the program got off to a late start last year, they dealt with numerous trap malfunctions, had to experiment with bait when traps were turning up empty and ran on a three-days-a-week schedule. As a result, he said they fell well short of the 200 deer mark.

He said people were occasionally sabotaging the traps as well by cutting the strings that held the trap door. He said it is fairly obvious when a human has tampered with a trap.

"I think we'll have more success this year," Tanniehill said, though he added that he expects the forthcoming FWP-provided quota to be almost double that of previous years.

They have a better understanding of what bait will work. The trapping schedule for this year will increase to five days a week. They will also be setting a dozen traps as opposed to last year's eight.

Mike Vulk has lived on Wilder Avenue with his wife for 27 years.

"It's getting worse every year," Vulk said.

He said he sees five or six deer on his patio every day. They ate his wife's geraniums.

"You can't have gardens; you can't have flowers," he said. "We just basically live with it."

Tanniehill said half the calls for service to animal control lately have been wildlife related.

He recalled receiving a recent call for a buck that would not let a child out of the child's house. He said another buck smashed through a window after seeing a picture of a deer on someone's wall. Numerous people have called to report deer charging their dogs.

There has also been a spike in deer struck by vehicles, Tanniehill said.

With greater numbers of deer come more predators, black bears, foxes and mountain lions, Tanniehill cautioned.

He said the deer cull program helps protect the deer population from diseases and also reduces incidents of predators wondering into the city.

Keeping garbage secure, trimming fruit trees and fencing off gardens, in other words reducing attractants, will cause deer and other wildlife to move on to another food source, Tanniehill said.

He said the city's animal control division hopes to soon begin working with city staff to put out educational materials to help inform residents how best to help manage the wildlife populations.

"It's more than just deer culling, it rolls right into other conservation efforts," Tanniehill said.

Vulk said the ballooning population of deer may have been inevitable.

"The way I think about it is we let people move into their territory and build houses up in the hills," he said. "Where else are they going to go?"