Hundreds celebrated the 130-year anniversary of Broadwater Elementary School, a pillar of its Helena neighborhood, Friday in the school gymnasium.

The 256 students now attending Broadwater; its 40 faculty and staff members; and more than 100 parents, former faculty members and returning alumni attended the community event.

"We just need to celebrate the legacy of Broadwater, celebrate what this place provides for the neighborhood," Principal Kellie Boedecker said in an interview.

What Broadwater provides, Boedecker said, is a safe environment for children, free meals, snacks, clothes, a basketball court, a meeting place.

Since its founding in 1893, the school and its surrounding neighborhood have enjoyed a familial relationship.

"It's a true family feel here," Boedecker said.

Members of that extended Broadwater family, including those without kids in the classrooms like Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff who just happens to live next door, were treated to a musical performance Friday afternoon by the kindergarten class.

Decked out in powder-blue hats and vests with white buttons and feathery fringe, the Broadwater Cubs performed a song titled "Going to the Farm" that featured numerous tambourines and adorable lyrics.

"All day long they sing their song / Listen to the sheep go 'bah, bah, baah,'" the kindergarten class crooned.

The uniforms were handmade replicas of the school's Broadwater Rhythm Band's uniforms worn by students in 1936.

Each of the school's 13 classes were assigned a decade and tasked with creating a representative display board. The 13 displays were arranged into a walking timeline of Broadwater.

Boedecker said 130 years can be challenging for an elementary student to grasp.

"Some of the students thought the '80s were a million years ago," she said.

The students quickly realized, it was not much different way back when.

"I'm still teaching long division," fourth and fifth grade Montessori teacher Jodi Delaney quipped.

Boedecker said one of the first similarities the children pointed out was their playground has been the playground for more the a century.

"According to neighbors, when there were discussions to close the school after the (1935) earthquakes and send students to other locations, they banded together to insist that the building be rebuilt/expanded and continue to serve this community," Delany wrote as part of a historical overview for the school's website.

She said she met a neighbor who told her his father went door to door asking neighbors to sign a petition to rehabilitate the school.

"It was always a very important part of the neighborhood," Delany said. "I'd say that importance hasn't lessened over time."

Following the event, some students led parents on a tour of Broadwater.

Fourth grade classmates Ava Schweitzer, 9, and Harper Pattee, 10, escorted some adults around the halls.

The docent duo pointed out where the oldest part of the school ends and the circa 1940s addition begins.

"See, you can tell by the ridge in the floor," Pattee said, both girls dragging their 19th-century costume boot toes across the carpet.