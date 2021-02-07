'It's a big, beautiful bugger': New $41.5M bridge at Toston brings new hopes

“In a recent 5-year study, this stretch of road has had higher crash frequency and more severe crashes than similar roads,” the state said on its website.

The project includes construction of 3.5 miles of new roadway, the state says on its website. Some of which will be moved over to connect to the new bridges over the Missouri River and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad tracks. The two new bridges will be wider than the existing ones and will also include more room on the shoulder for walkers and bicyclists.

It will include a pedestrian tunnel, which will be open to the public but will be especially helpful to children needing to get to and from the school bus, Bey said.

And the project includes “electrified wildlife deterrent mats,” which are embedded in the roadway and deliver “an unpleasant, but safe and effective, short duration shock to animals to deter them from entering the roadway side of the fence,” according to the state website. Pedestrians can safely cross the mats wearing well-insulated shoes. Most rubber soled shoes, if dry with full tread and no cracks or conductors in the soles, will stop the shock. People are encouraged to not step on the mats.