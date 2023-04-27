Helena native Samantha Laible grew up in the north valley, and the Capital High School graduate said rising housing costs have forced her and her 16-year-old daughter to move around four times recently.

"We've lived a little bit of everywhere, mostly apartments. But for my daughter, I've wanted her to have an actual home," said Laible, a state of Montana employee.

Laible and her daughter are moving into a brand-new home with the help of their family and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.

The Laibles, including their hedgehog named Cotton, were one of four families to receive the keys to their newly built homes in East Helena's Red Fox Meadows subdivision during Thursday's home dedication ceremony.

"It will always be ours," a beaming Liable said during an interview after cutting the ribbon across her new front porch.

The local Habitat for Humanity previously unveiled four homes in the same subdivision in 2021, and Executive Director Jacob Kuntz said his organization is about to break ground on four more houses in the neighborhood this summer.

Kuntz said the Lewis and Clark County Commission committed $500,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to Habitat to buy land in East Helena, where the organization plans to build another about 300 homes in the coming years.

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Candace Payne attended Thursday's ceremony and helped pass out keys to the new homeowners.

"It's very ambitious, and I really admire them for it," Payne said of Habitat's East Helena designs. "This isn't a handout, it's a handup."

Kuntz previously told the Independent Record it took the local Habitat for Humanity 25 years to build its first 30 homes and just five years to build its second 30 homes.

The families put in nearly 1,000 hours of labor during the construction of their homes as well as their neighbors'.

Liable said her sister came out to the site nearly every volunteer day to lend a hand. She said her sister, nephew, niece, brother-in-law, aunt and uncle all put in nearly 800 volunteer hours on her home.

"I have a whole photo album of the entire process," Laible said. "Looking at it now, it's crazy to think we did that."

The recipients also received extensive financial counseling, including advice on topics such as debt management and budgeting, before they were able to apply for a low-interest loan used to buy their homes.

The financial training and help securing a loan each family can afford were provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture Montana State Office's Mutual Self Help Program.

Montana USDA State Director Kathleen Williams was also in attendance Thursday, helping to hand out hammers to the new homeowners, a symbol of their hard work and accomplishment.

Williams said she purchased her Bozeman home for $213,000.

"Holy cow, you can't get that anymore," she said. "But this is about more than just numbers. It's about family and security and the positive impact these families will make in this community."