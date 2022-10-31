It was so much fun, it was scary

A gathering of goblins took place Monday in the Helena area to celebrate Halloween, where children dressed as witches, baseball players, ballerinas and other clever costumes feasted on fun and candy.

Events included the annual Little Tykes Trick or Treat on the Downtown Walking Mall in Helena, sponsored by Downtown Helena Inc.

Meanwhile, the state Capitol was scarier than usual as Gov. Greg Gianforte, first lady Susan, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, State Auditor Troy Downing and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen handed out candy to children.

Gianforte and his wife dressed as an angler and a brown trout.

"She's the catch of my life," Gianforte said.

There was a slight twist this year. The governor’s residence a few blocks away is closed for renovations and the event was moved to the Capitol's south entrance.

Over in East Helena, trick-or-treaters celebrated the 17th annual East Helena Fright Night as city hall and merchants along Main Street handed out candy.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 4040 hosted East Helena children at their haunted house, and families enjoyed a screening of "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" in Main Street Park.