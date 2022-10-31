 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert featured

It was so much fun, it was scary

  • 0

A gathering of goblins took place Monday in the Helena area to celebrate Halloween, where children dressed as witches, baseball players, ballerinas and other clever costumes feasted on fun and candy.

Events included the annual Little Tykes Trick or Treat on the Downtown Walking Mall in Helena, sponsored by Downtown Helena Inc.

Trick or Treating

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan Gianforte pose for photos with Helena trick-or-treaters Monday in front of the Capitol's southern entrance.

Meanwhile, the state Capitol was scarier than usual as Gov. Greg Gianforte, first lady Susan, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, State Auditor Troy Downing and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen handed out candy to children.

Gianforte and his wife dressed as an angler and a brown trout.

"She's the catch of my life," Gianforte said.

There was a slight twist this year. The governor’s residence a few blocks away is closed for renovations and the event was moved to the Capitol's south entrance.

People are also reading…

Trick or Treating

A couple watches as their young daughter accepts candy from a neighbor Monday evening during the 17th annual East Helena Fright Night.

Over in East Helena, trick-or-treaters celebrated the 17th annual East Helena Fright Night as city hall and merchants along Main Street handed out candy.

Trick or Treating

Children swarm the Helena Walking Mall Monday in search of candy during Little Tykes Trick or Treat put on by Downtown Helena Inc.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 4040 hosted East Helena children at their haunted house, and families enjoyed a screening of "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" in Main Street Park.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News