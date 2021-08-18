'It was not for nothing': Montana vets reflect on Afghanistan War's end

He said he suffered while lying in an American hospital "knowing I had bros I care more about than some family still over there."

Parker said it took the advice of a close friend to help him realize that worrying about things he could not control and focusing on the negative was only hurting him.

Graff, the National Guard pilot, described the scene at Kandahar Airfield during his time there in 2015 as "fairly secure."

He said while walking from his living quarters to the chow hall about seven buildings away one would occasionally be confronted with the sounds of incoming rockets and artillery fire.

"There were little bunkers along the way always within running distance," Graff said.

That environment likely helped forge the strong bond Graff said he continues to share with fellow members of his C-12 unit out of Montana.

"I've known those guys for 30 years," he said. "Our wives are still friends. I've watched their kids grow up."

As a chaplain, Luchau said it was critical to forge those relationships in such an atmosphere.