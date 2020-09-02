'It was extreme fire behavior': Evacuations lifted for residents on Birdseye fire near Helena

A fast-moving wildfire burned about 800 acres northwest of Helena Wednesday afternoon and caused the evacuation of part of the West Helena Valley.

The Birdseye fire sparked near where Birdseye Road crosses the railroad tracks north of Fort Harrison at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The blaze quickly grew under red flag conditions including high winds and low relative humidity, sending a large column of smoke over Helena.

“It was extreme fire behavior,” said Chris Spliethof, incident commander with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. “In some areas we were getting 10- to 20-foot flames.”

The fire threatened several houses and damaged fences in the area. It burned mostly in grass and sagebrush but did hit a creek bottom with willows as well.

“It burned right up to a few houses – a half dozen structures had fires close to them but they were able to get engines in there in the nick of time,” Spliethof said.

One historic building in the area was damaged, although authorities did not immediately have the name of the building.

Firefighters were mopping up the fire as of 7:30 p.m. but Spliethof expected crews to remain on scene the next three or four days.