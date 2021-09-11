John Metzger said he wanted to write a simple letter to Osama bin Laden shortly after a jetliner hit the Pentagon where Metzger was working on Sept. 11, 2001 and changed the world forever:

“You missed me, you SOB.”

And 20 years later, Metzger, who is now retired and now lives in Helena, offered his memories of the terrorist attacks masterminded by bin Laden in which the Pentagon was hit, the Twin Towers in New York City tumbled to the ground and a field in Pennsylvania served as a crash site.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed.

Metzger was working as a defense analyst for the Office of the Secretary of Defense and remembered hearing a pop. It was followed by a blast of air and then a wall of heat that Tuesday morning.

He said he thought he was caught up in a Tom Clancy novel or in a version of “The War of the Worlds.”

“Everything had to click in pretty quickly after that,” Metzger said.

American Airlines Flight 77, a Boeing 757 passenger jet with 64 people on board and carrying 11,400 gallons of fuel slammed into the building at 535 mph at 9:37 a.m.

There were 125 military personnel and civilians who were killed in the Pentagon, along with all 64 people aboard the airliner.

The windows in Metzger’s office shattered and the heat was so intense it melted concrete. Metzger tells of a coworker on the third floor of the four-story building who was crawling on the floor when it gave out from under her and she tumbled onto the second floor, suffering broken ribs.

And the fire was so hot that safes melted, he recalled. And portions of the building, which had decades-old horse hair insulation, then burned for days as firefighters could not extinguish the blaze.

He also recalls the smell of the fuel was overwhelming. He said evacuation plans had to change in order to avoid dangerous areas. They had to reevaluate the evacuation plan and came up with an alternative plan.

There were some sad ironies that day as well. Metzger had a friend aboard the flight that was headed for Los Angeles. He also said that about a year earlier he had moved his office and avoided a direct hit.

His previous office had been in the heliport area where the plane crashed.

“Had I not moved I would not be talking to you today,” he said.

Metzger also recalled a friend who was a first-responder who had found a body at the crash site in which the face had been shredded off.

The Pentagon had evacuation plans in case and fire and he and others were able to get out to the parking lot.

“It was chaotic,” Metzger, now 64, recalls. But he said those in Pentagon had been notified shortly prior that the Twin Towers had fallen.

“There was no doubt in our mind that it was a terrorist attack,” he said.

He said cellphone traffic was so bad that his phone would have done him more good on the bottom of the Potomac River. Two hours later he found a payphone and was able to call his wife and tell her he was OK.

“They were very glad to hear my voice on the phone,” he said.

Children had been sent home from school. And he had rode his bike to work, which turned out to be a fortuitous decision as vehicular traffic clogged roadways.

By Thursday Metzger was back inside the Pentagon. “We weren’t told to come back, we knew we had to come back,” he said, recalling there was a general feeling it was time to focus on bin Laden.

“It’s payback time,” he said. “It galvanized the entire building.”

Metzger said it also prompted the high-power agencies of the National Security Administration, the CIA and FBI to work together.

“We were able to bury the differences we had in the Pentagon and were able to work together,” he said.

Metzger said there were four or five evacuations on that Thursday and Friday, because the fire was so close to offices.

Much of the coverage was focused on the Twin Towers and the field in Pennsylvania where the airliner crashed where passengers boldly tried to commandeer the plane from the terrorists.

“I think the Pentagon wanted to be the lesser story,” Metzger said,

It was on the bike ride home that Thursday that the gravity of the previous few days caught up with him. He could see floodlights on the building and there were still flames. It was then that he wept.

"It was just a rough day," Metzger said.

Years later, when it was announced that bin Laden had been killed, Metzger said he cheered.

“It was a great day,” he said.

Metzger has photos of the Pentagon after it was hit and a diagram that shows what areas burned.

"(It's) a reminder, always a reminder," he said.

Metzger said 9/11 is now a day of quiet contemplation, and he says he wonders why it took a disaster like this to bring the country together. It’s something he said he thinks about as the nation slinks into divisiveness. He said there are today just as serious threats to our lives.

On 9/11, the country rallied to fight a common foe, he said.

“We were Americans and this was in the United States of America and that is all we needed to know.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

